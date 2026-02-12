DPDP Series- Episode 1: The Dark Horse: Consent Managers (Video)

- within Technology topic(s)
🚨 Consent Managers under DPDP Act – Coming into Effect on 13th November 2026! Are you ready for the compliance game-changer?
🚀 AK & Partners is excited to launch its DPDP Series!
Watch our Founding Partner - Mrs. Kritika Krishnamurthy decode the DPDP Rules, 2025, starting with the dark horse of compliance – Consent Managers.
Did you know?
✅ Consent Managers will act as regulated intermediaries, empowering Data Principals to manage their consents across platforms.
✅ To register, you need to be an Indian-incorporated company—LLPs or foreign entities don't qualify.
✅ A minimum net worth of ₹2 Crore is mandatory.
✅ You must maintain 7 years of consent records and ensure data non-readability on your platform.
✅ No subcontracting allowed—you own the responsibility end-to-end.
Why does this matter?
Because Consent Managers will become the backbone of trust and transparency in India's digital ecosystem. For fintechs, account aggregators, and startups, this is a massive opportunity—but only if you meet the stringent conditions. 💡
Question for you:
Will your organization build its own consent interface or integrate with a Consent Manager? Drop your thoughts below! 👇
