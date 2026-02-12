DPDP Series- Episode 1: The Dark Horse: Consent Managers (Video)

Watch our Founding Partner - Mrs. Kritika Krishnamurthy decode the DPDP Rules, 2025, starting with the dark horse of compliance – Consent Managers.

🚨 Consent Managers under DPDP Act – Coming into Effect on 13th November 2026! Are you ready for the compliance game-changer?

🚀 AK & Partners is excited to launch its DPDP Series!

Watch our Founding Partner - Mrs. Kritika Krishnamurthy decode the DPDP Rules, 2025, starting with the dark horse of compliance – Consent Managers.

Did you know?

✅ Consent Managers will act as regulated intermediaries, empowering Data Principals to manage their consents across platforms.

✅ To register, you need to be an Indian-incorporated company—LLPs or foreign entities don't qualify.

✅ A minimum net worth of ₹2 Crore is mandatory.

✅ You must maintain 7 years of consent records and ensure data non-readability on your platform.

✅ No subcontracting allowed—you own the responsibility end-to-end.

Why does this matter?

Because Consent Managers will become the backbone of trust and transparency in India's digital ecosystem. For fintechs, account aggregators, and startups, this is a massive opportunity—but only if you meet the stringent conditions. 💡

Question for you:

Will your organization build its own consent interface or integrate with a Consent Manager? Drop your thoughts below! 👇

