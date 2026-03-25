Licensing Urban Co Operative Banks In 2026 : Governance Capital And Technology Expectations Under RBI’s New Framework

Urban co-operative banks occupy a peculiar space in India’s financial system. They are locally rooted, member owned institutions with the legal status of banks and the prudential risk of deposit taking entities.

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Why Urban Co Operative Bank Licensing Is Back On The Table

Urban co-operative banks occupy a peculiar space in India’s financial system. They are locally rooted, member owned institutions with the legal status of banks and the prudential risk of deposit taking entities. After the rapid expansion in the 1990s, and early 2000s, a series of failures and frauds led the Reserve Bank of India to effectively freeze new UCB licences from 2004 onwards. Over the last two decades, this closed club status has coincided with consolidation, tighter supervision and repeated debate about whether co-operative banks can ever be run to the same standards as commercial banks.

On March 31, 2025, there existed 1457 UCBs which operated with total assets worth approximately Rs 7.38 lakh crore while receiving deposits of Rs 5.84 lakh crore thus becoming the largest bank category because they had more banks than any other category although their total assets accounted for only a small part of the banking sector. The sector remains heterogeneous because it contains two different groups which include many small weak organizations and a few stronger multi state UCBs while 82 UCBs face supervisory restrictions. The RBI discussion paper from January 2026 presents a research problem which requires examination of bank licensing procedures together with identification of necessary conditions for bank operations.

The paper is not merely an administrative consultation but it signals that future UCBs will be admitted, if at all, only as well capitalised, professionally governed and technologically capable institutions that can withstand full prudential scrutiny. For large co-operative credit societies, potential investors and counterparties, this is the moment to understand what “bank grade” expectations now look like in the co-operative space.

Should Licensing Resume And On What Conditions

To license or not to license

The discussion paper is structured around a deceptively simple question which is, if it appropriate to resume licensing of new UCBs at all. In favour of resumption, RBI notes that UCBs support financial inclusion in urban and semi urban centres, especially for small businesses and low income households that may be under served by commercial banks. It points to stronger supervisory powers after the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020, improvements in sectoral indicators and the expected role of the National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation in providing institutional and technology support.

The document presents its reasons for warning about dangers because it shows how co-operative ownership systems create challenges that prevent organizations from obtaining consistent financial backing which their business needs to operate. The governance system which uses one member one vote rights for exit at face value reduces active participation from investors. The progress of governance reforms has faced challenges because legal and political factors restrict their development while UCBs continue to experience technological and cyber security deficiencies. The sector accounts for roughly 3–4% of deposits and advances, raising the question whether the prudential and governance effort is commensurate with its systemic significance.

By putting these arguments in the public domain, RBI is effectively signalling that any resumption of licensing will be selective and conditional, not a return to the pre 2004 regime of broad based licensing of small, lightly governed entities.

Proposed eligibility criteria

The paper proposes a relatively narrow entry channel. Only large co-operative credit societies that meet governance standards similar to commercial banks would be eligible to seek UCB licences. Key quantitative filters include:

minimum paid up capital of Rs 300 crore as on March 31 of the previous financial year, at least 10 years of active operations as a co-operative credit society, a sound financial track record for a minimum of five years, capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of at least 12%, and net non-performing assets not exceeding 3% at the time of licensing.

The RBI shows a preference for multi-state co-operative credit societies because the organization believes that these institutions require both size and operational variety to achieve financial stability while still allowing some single-state credit societies to qualify as exceptions who meet those same requirements. The filters establish eligibility requirements but they do not provide automatic access to a licence. Any applicant must still satisfy granular assessments on governance, business model, risk management and technology.

For existing co-operative credit societies, this effectively creates a two tier world. Only a small subset that can credibly meet bank like prudential metrics and governance standards will have a realistic shot at becoming UCBs. The rest will need to re-examine whether it is worth investing in convergence towards this bar or remain non-bank co-operatives.

Governance And Ownership

Strengths and constraints

The paper’s most important underlying message is that co-operative DNA alone is no longer viewed as a sufficient social justification for granting a banking licence. Traditional features such as one member one vote regardless of shareholding and exit at face value guard against concentration of control, but they also dilute the link between risk bearing capital and decision making power. This, in turn, makes it harder to attract sophisticated investors, imposes constraints on raising growth capital, and can weaken incentives for rigorous risk management.

RBI has, through the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020 and subsequent measures, already strengthened its powers over co-operative banks in areas such as management, audit, capital and reconstruction. The licensing discussion paper builds on that trajectory by making clear that any new UCB must be able to satisfy ongoing capital and governance expectations that are closer to commercial bank norms than to traditional co-operative practice.

Board and senior management expectations

The paper indicates that applicants will be assessed on board composition, independence, expertise and the quality of senior management. RBI’s broader cooperative bank oversight framework emphasises:

professional directors with banking, risk, technology and legal expertise, limitations on connected lending and conflict ridden governance, and clear separation between ownership and management roles.

Large cooperative societies that intend to become UCBs must make early investments in board professionalisation by bringing in independent directors who have demonstrated expertise in the financial sector while establishing formal board procedures together with risk committee systems and ensuring that the CEO and key management personnel can withstand the same scrutiny applied to small private banks. These are not cosmetic changes but they go to the heart of whether RBI can rely on the institution’s own governance in between supervisory inspections.

Technology, Cybersecurity And Business Model Expectations

Closing the technology and cyber risk gap

The discussion paper explicitly flags technology and cyber security gaps in the UCB sector as a continuing source of concern. Many UCBs migrated late to core banking solutions, have limited digital channels and lack robust cyber security and IT governance frameworks, partly due to size and resource constraints. By contrast, new licensees will be expected to meet baseline technology standards from day one.

Although detailed tech benchmarks are not provided, RBI’s broader digital banking guidance suggests that applicants should be prepared to demonstrate:

a scalable core banking platform with adequate redundancy and disaster recovery, cyber security policies, incident response plans and regular vulnerability assessments, compliance with data protection and outsourcing norms, especially where third party vendors or cloud services are used, and capacity to support digital products (UPI, internet/mobile banking) without undue operational risk.

For co-operative credit societies that have historically relied on branch centric operations and manual processes, bridging this gap will require significant capital expenditure and organisational change well before applying for a licence.

Business model, geography and product mix

RBI’s paper also implicitly nudges applicants towards business models that align with both financial inclusion goals and prudential comfort. A newly licensed UCB is unlikely to be encouraged to pursue aggressive growth in high risk corporate or unsecured retail segments as regulators are likely to favour:

retail and SME lending rooted in the society’s existing local franchise, disciplined deposit mobilisation without over reliance on a narrow depositor base, and careful product expansion, particularly in areas such as housing, gold loans or co lending arrangements.

The preference for multi state societies does not guarantee that nationwide branching rights will start from their first day of operation because the RBI needs to control authorisation to achieve its goal of handling multiple bank branches while maintaining operational control. Prospective applicants, therefore, need to think not only about becoming a bank but about what kind of bank they are proposing to be over the first five to ten years.

What Prospective Applicants And Counterparties Should Do Now

For large co-operative credit societies

The discussion paper serves as a preliminary evaluation tool for large co-operative credit societies that plan to establish universal commercial banks. The actual preparation work requires banks to complete following tasks:

Capital and prudential metrics – Financial requirements need to show minimum net worth of Rs 300 crore and CRAR above 12% and NNPA ratios under 3% through accessible audited financial records which meet RBI examination standards.

Governance reforms – Governance reforms require organizations to review their bye laws which will enhance board independence and committee functions and they must establish related party transaction policies and conflict management procedures while documenting board activities to match banking governance practices.

Risk and compliance functions – setting up independent risk, compliance and internal audit units, with clear reporting lines and the ability to challenge business decisions where necessary.

Technology and cyber readiness – upgrading core systems, information security frameworks, and digital channels to levels that can pass a pre licensing inspection, not just be promised on paper.

Equally, societies should be realistic because if these changes are seen as too onerous relative to their size and ambitions, continuing as a non-bank co-operative with prudent growth may be a more sustainable choice than stretching to become a UCB.

For investors, lenders and other counterparties

For investors, large depositors and lenders, the potential reopening of licensing has two strategic implications. First, they can expect a small pool of co-operative credit societies to pursue bank licences and, if successful, become more tightly regulated counterparties. This may improve confidence in dealing with those entities over time. Second, there may be a transitional period where societies invest heavily in governance and technology upgrades while still lacking the regulatory privileges of a bank, which could strain their financials.

In this environment, counterparties should:

enhance due diligence on governance, capital and technology when dealing with co-operative credit societies and UCBs, factor in the possibility that some societies may not obtain licences despite investing in upgrades, affecting their medium term economics, and monitor RBI’s final stance on licensing, including any caps on number of licences, geographical focus or product restrictions.

The discussion paper functions as a signal to existing UCBs because it shows that existing UCBs are not the primary focus under the licensing framework yet the standards which new applicants must meet will create increased requirements for current organizations especially regarding their governance and technology operations.

Conclusion

RBI’s January 2026 discussion paper on licensing Urban Co-operative Banks does not promise a return to the era of easy licences. Instead, it sketches a narrow gate through which only a handful of well capitalised, well governed and technologically sound co-operative institutions are likely to pass. Regulators have maintained a steady approach since the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020 gave the Reserve Bank of India authority to oversee cooperative banks through its requirements for minimum capital and prudential standards and governance standards and technology requirements.

Cooperative credit societies face a crucial decision between two options at this point in time. The first option requires them to achieve bank grade status through their capital and governance and their technological systems. The second option requires them to revise their goals which will keep them outside the banking system. For boards, investors and counterparties, this is an opportunity to reassess how they evaluate and engage with UCBs, recognising that future licences, if issued, will come with a qualitatively different expectation set than those of the early 2000s.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.