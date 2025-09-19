Fundamentals Of Banking (Video)

Banking is the backbone of every economy but how well do we really understand its fundamentals? In this episode of the Indialaw LLP Podcast, hosts Shreya Kabra...

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

Banking is the backbone of every economy but how well do we really understand its fundamentals? In this episode of the Indialaw LLP Podcast, hosts Shreya Kabra and Uditi Singh break down the essentials of banking in a simple, structured, and practical way.

The conversation takes you through the history of banking in India, the core principles that guide financial institutions, and the roles played by different types of banks in our everyday lives. You will also hear insights on how regulations shape the financial sector and why banking continues to be crucial for both businesses and individuals.

Whether you are a law student, finance professional, or simply curious about how banks function, this episode serves as your quick and clear guide to understanding the foundation of our financial system.

