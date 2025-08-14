19 Co-Lending Rules, SEBI's Regulatory Blitz & NBFCs' ₹45,000 Cr Capital Sprint – August 11, 2025 (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso: RBI unveils sweeping Co-Lending Arrangements Directions and harmonised norms for Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities.

This week on Lexpresso: RBI unveils sweeping Co-Lending Arrangements Directions and harmonised norms for Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities. SEBI fires off a series of consultation papers—reshaping rules for RTAs, AIFs, investment advisers, and foreign investor access. Plus: IFSCA consolidates its master circulars, TRAI warns against “digital arrest” scams, Ant Group exits Paytm, and NBFCs gear up for a ₹45,000 crore fundraising spree.

