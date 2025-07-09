ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Reserve Bank Of India Vide Notification Dated June 16, 2025, Has Issued Master Circular

India Finance and Banking
  • Reserve Bank of India vide notification dated June 16, 2025, has issued Master Circular
    • Credit facilities to Scheduled Castes (SCs) & Scheduled Tribes (STs).
  • The District Level Consultative Committees formed under the Lead Bank Scheme should continue to be the principal mechanism of co-ordination between banks and development agencies in this regard. The district credit plans formulated by the Lead Banks should clearly indicate the linkage of credit with employment and development schemes.
  • While formulating the Block/ District Credit Plan, special focus may be given to villages with sizeable population of SC/ST communities/ specific localities (bastis) in the towns/villages having a concentration of these communities.
  • The Government of India has advised all State Governments that the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Development Corporations can consider bankable schemes/proposals for bank finance.
  • Banks should review the measures taken to enhance the flow of credit to SC/ST borrowers on a quarterly basis. The review should also consider the progress made in lending to these communities directly or through the State Level Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Corporations for various purposes based, amongst others, on field visits of the senior officers from the Head Office/Controlling Offices.
  • The notification is attached herein.

