ARTICLE
2 July 2025

13 MPC Minutes, PSL Cuts & AI Guardrails: This Week In Financial Regulation (June 28, 2025) (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
This week on Lexpresso, RBI cuts the repo rate and extends call money trading hours, while SEBI proposes AI/ML guardrails and tightens RTA compliance.
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

Episode Description

This week on Lexpresso, RBI cuts the repo rate and extends call money trading hours, while SEBI proposes AI/ML guardrails and tightens RTA compliance. We also cover Fino's penalty, PhonePe's $1.5B IPO, 100% subsidies for foundational AI models, and Delhi's SHe-Box mandate. Your CXO-ready legal update—in under 10 minutes.

See all episodes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More