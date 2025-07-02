13 MPC Minutes, PSL Cuts & AI Guardrails: This Week In Financial Regulation (June 28, 2025) (Podcast)

Episode Description

This week on Lexpresso, RBI cuts the repo rate and extends call money trading hours, while SEBI proposes AI/ML guardrails and tightens RTA compliance. We also cover Fino's penalty, PhonePe's $1.5B IPO, 100% subsidies for foundational AI models, and Delhi's SHe-Box mandate. Your CXO-ready legal update—in under 10 minutes.

