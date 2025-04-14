ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Petitions Filed Before The High Court Challenging Orders Of The CESTAT Against Certain Office Memorandums Dismissed As Infructuous (13 Feb)

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
Recently, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court disposed of multiple writ petitions filed by the Union of India, considering them infructuous.
India Finance and Banking
Nikhil Sharma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recently, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court disposed of multiple writ petitions filed by the Union of India, considering them infructuous. These petitions were filed by the Union of India, challenging orders issued by the CESTAT1, whereby the CESTAT had set aside certain Office Memorandums and directed the Ministry of Finance to reconsider the recommendations made by the DGTR in respective cases. However, subsequently, various domestic industries wrote to the Ministry of Finance, withdrawing their rights arising from the respective Final Findings and corresponding CESTAT orders.

The Court noted that the Hon'ble Supreme Court had treated similar matters as infructuous, after the domestic industry relinquished its rights and claims. In view of the same, and having regard to the decision of domestic industries to forgo their rights, the High Court found it appropriate to take the same view. However, the Court kept the question of law raised by the Union of India open, regarding whether CESTAT has jurisdiction to set aside an Office Memorandum.

Footnote

1 https://tpm.in/insights/apcotex-industries-limited-vs-union-of-india/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nikhil Sharma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More