17 November 2025

Recent Legal Developments And Market Updates From India

CMS INDUSLAW

CMS INDUSLAW is a top-tier full-service law firm and the 7th largest in India* with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai, which give it a pan-India presence. With more than 400 lawyers committed to client service, CMS INDUSLAW advises clients globally on Indian law. CMS INDUSLAW supports its clients’ transactional goals, business strategies and regulatory and dispute resolution needs. The CMS INDUSLAW team collaborates across practice areas, sectors and locations, navigating legal complexities and resolving legal issues efficiently for its clients.
India Technology
Shreya Suri,Raghav Muthanna,Srika Agarwal
+1 Authors
In the months of August and September, as India's fintech and financial services ecosystem continues to expand, regulators have taken significant steps to provide clarity, streamline compliance, and enable safer, more transparent growth. Recent developments across the RBI, the SEBI, and the IRDAI reflect a consistent focus on reducing legal ambiguity and codifying responsibilities for industry participants. August and September 2025 have accordingly witnessed extensive regulatory activity with the issuance of significant frameworks to strengthen compliance standards and investor protection across diverse segments of the financial ecosystem.

In this eighth edition of our fintech newsletter for the year 2025, CMS INDUSLAW's Shreya Suri, Raghav Muthanna, Aditya G., Srika Agarwal, Anushka Narayan, Lavanya Shankar and Rishubh Sunil explore the key developments in the Indian fintech space from August 01, 2025, to September 30, 2025, highlighting the interplay between regulatory measures, compliance requirements, and industry developments in this space.

Download full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Shreya Suri
Raghav Muthanna
Aditya G.
Srika Agarwal
