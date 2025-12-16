Revolutionising Cybersecurity: The Transformative Role Of Agentic AI In Predicting And Preventing Cyberattacks

In this context, businesses are swiftly adopting agentic artificial intelligence ("agentic AI"), a cutting-edge category of autonomous, objective-driven systems that can continuously monitor, analyze, forecast, and mitigate cyber threats.

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Helen Stanis Lepcha’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Technology, Employment and HR, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

I. Introduction

The risk associated with cybersecurity has reached a pivotal moment. Traditional defence strategies are becoming increasingly inadequate against advanced threat actors who now utilize automation, polymorphic malware, deepfake-driven social engineering, and AI-enhanced reconnaissance methods. In this context, businesses are swiftly adopting agentic artificial intelligence ("agentic AI"), a cutting-edge category of autonomous, objective-driven systems that can continuously monitor, analyze, forecast, and mitigate cyber threats.

Recent analyses within the industry underscore that agentic AI is fundamentally transforming enterprise security frameworks by altering the focus from reactive incident management to proactive threat forecasting. Considering this, we have tried to assesses the technological and operational capabilities of agentic AI while providing a structured legal-governance framework which aims to implement these advanced systems in a responsible and effective manner.

II. Understanding Agentic AI in the Cybersecurity Context

1. Agentic AI signifies a sophisticated category of artificial intelligence systems that can autonomously make decisions in accordance with established security goals. Unlike traditional algorithms that rely on fixed rules or human-initiated inputs, agentic systems operate with an ongoing awareness of their environment. They are engineered to:

perform real-time assessments of network activity, detect unusual or high-risk behaviours, forecast possible attack vectors by analyzing historical data and contextual insights, and independently take measured defensive actions without the need for human intervention.

2. The rise of global cybersecurity research and industry applications illustrates the growing integration of agentic AI across various mission-critical sectors:

Predictive Threat Intelligence: foreseeing attempted breaches, privilege escalations, or lateral movements well in advance of any exploitation. Autonomous Incident Response: swiftly isolating compromised endpoints, blocking malicious IP addresses, or adjusting access controls in real time to mitigate potential breaches. Behavioural Analytics at Scale: empowering security operations centers (SOCs) to decrease false positives, enhance analyst efficiency, and sustain continuous monitoring across complex multi-cloud environments.

This technological advancement is especially important as organizations grapple with severe shortages in cybersecurity talent, increasing breach complexity, and the operational difficulties tied to distributed, cloud-native infrastructures. Consequently, agentic AI presents a crucial capability for businesses aiming to bolster resilience while addressing contemporary security challenges.

III. Strategic Advantages for Enterprise Security

Proactive and Preventive Defense: Agentic AI employs sophisticated behavioural modelling and pattern recognition abilities to identify early signs of malicious actions. By detecting precursor indicators during the reconnaissance or exploitation stages, businesses can take action before an attack occurs, significantly minimizing risk and potential harm. Self-Sufficient and Adaptive Response Systems: These systems perpetually enhance their decision-making processes in response to changing threat landscapes. As adversarial strategies evolve, agentic AI independently adjusts its defensive plans, facilitating swift containment and significantly decreasing the mean time to respond (MTTR) without requiring constant human intervention. Expandability and Operational Effectiveness: In increasingly intricate, multi-cloud environments, security teams often struggle with triage fatigue and limited bandwidth. Agentic AI automates repetitive, high-volume, and time-sensitive tasks, enabling human analysts to focus their expertise on high-risk, strategic decision-making and incident management. Strengthening of Zero-Trust Frameworks: Agentic AI bolsters zero-trust frameworks by perpetually validating identity authenticity, scrutinizing behavioural legitimacy, and overseeing compliance with micro-segmentation policies. This guarantees that access permissions are not merely assumed but dynamically verified in real time, reinforcing the overall trust framework.

IV. Emerging Legal, Regulatory, and Governance Considerations

The implementation of agentic AI presents not only challenges that extend beyond mere technical execution but also brings forth intricate legal, regulatory, contractual, and ethical obligations that organizations must actively confront.

1. Accountability and Liability Considerations

Autonomous security measures such as isolating vital servers, revoking user access, or obstructing communication channels can significantly impact business continuity. This leads to essential legal inquiries:

Who holds legal accountability for an adverse decision made by an AI agent? How is causation determined when an event transpires within a partially automated system? To what degree can liability be shifted to the vendor when an AI-driven action relies on a defective or inadequately trained model?

In light of the lack of comprehensive statutory directives, the responsibility shifts to contractual arrangements. Organizations need to ensure that vendor contracts, SLAs, indemnity provisions, and governance protocols clearly define accountability for autonomous actions and their unintended outcomes.

2. Explainability and Auditability Requirements

Numerous agentic AI systems operate with limited transparency, rendering their internal decision-making processes challenging to reconstruct. This creates significant risks in terms of compliance, reporting, and conflict resolution:

Regulatory guidelines often demand thorough incident reconstruction and timeline confirmations. Courts evaluating breach-related claims might require proof of "reasonable security practices" and verifiable decision-making paths. Both internal and external auditors must have the capability to examine logs and assess the effectiveness of controls. Unclear or non-explainable systems consequently increase legal risks and complicate adherence to statutory and contractual obligations.

3. Data Protection and Cross-Border Privacy Implications

Efficient agentic AI systems rely on analyzing vast datasets, including behavioural and activity logs, network telemetry and metadata, identity and access credentials, various forms of potentially personal or sensitive information.

Such data processing activates compliance responsibilities under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (India), the GDPR, specific IT and cybersecurity regulations, and confidentiality requirements in commercial contracts. Thus, organizations must implement privacy-by-design measures, robust data minimization strategies, and safeguards for cross-border data transfers.

4. Dual-Use and Misuse Risks

Global threat intelligence reveals an increase in dual-use AI capabilities, tools that are equally effective at both defense and attack. Identified risks now encompass AI-generated phishing schemes, self-replicating agentic malware, and automated exploitation scripts. Organizations must enforce stringent internal governance protocols, including access restrictions, sandboxing, and misuse-monitoring systems, to avert the unintended or malicious repurposing of their own AI agents.

5. Regulatory Gaps and the Evolving Compliance Landscape

AI governance structures are still in the process of being established. Although frameworks like the EU AI Act, U.S. Executive Orders on AI safety, and India AI Mission guidelines highlight emerging regulatory concerns, they do not yet offer comprehensive regulations governing liability distribution, autonomous remediation, or auditability criteria. Therefore, organizations must brace for a fluid compliance environment and formulate adaptable AI-governance strategies that can evolve alongside the maturation of legal standards.

Therefore, proactive and flexible compliance strategies are crucial for companies aiming to implement agentic AI in a responsible manner while staying ready for upcoming regulatory changes.

V. Legal and Governance Recommendations for Business Heads and General Counsels

The widespread implementation of agentic AI requires a well-structured, justifiable, and transparent governance framework. Business executives and General Counsels must ensure that the deployment strategies align with evolving regulatory requirements, industry-specific compliance standards, and sound risk-management practices. Below are essential governance measures suggested for organizations incorporating agentic AI into their cybersecurity functions.

1. Establish a Comprehensive AI Governance and Risk-Management Policy

Organizations should implement a formal governance structure that defines the operational limits and legal protections for AI systems. At a minimum, the policy should clarify:

acceptable and unacceptable autonomous or semi-autonomous actions; mandatory thresholds for human oversight, whether in-the-loop or on-the-loop; explicit authorization processes for automated isolation, containment, or remediation actions; requirements for documentation and audit trails regarding all autonomous decisions and system-driven activities.

Such a policy should serve as the cornerstone for compliance evaluations, contract negotiations, and internal audit procedures.

2. Strengthen Vendor and Technology Contracts

Agreements governing cybersecurity technologies must clearly outline the risks and responsibilities associated with agentic AI. Critical clauses should encompass:

explainability requirements, ensuring that the vendor can offer clear justifications for autonomous outputs; audit and verification rights, including access to logs, model versioning details, and evidence of system performance; data-privacy adherence, particularly regarding cross-border data transfers and third-party access as stipulated by the DPDP Act and relevant regulations; comprehensive liability distribution and indemnities that consider AI-related misconfigurations or incorrect responses; quantifiable service-level agreements (SLAs) tied to detection precision, false-positive limits, response timelines, and system availability; contractual commitments obligating the vendor to reveal significant algorithmic changes, performance declines, or modifications in data training.

3. Implement Mandatory Explainability and Logging Protocols

Considering the evidentiary, audit, and regulatory consequences of automated security decisions, organizations must establish and enforce minimum standards for:

detailed and tamper-proof logging of all autonomous and human-assisted activities; interpretability tools that enable security and legal teams to trace the decision-making process; log retention practices that comply with cybersecurity, financial sector, and regulatory audit standards.

These protocols are crucial for post-incident analysis, legal defense, regulatory submissions, and cyber-insurance documentation.

4. Align Autonomous Operations with Statutory and Contractual Reporting Obligations

Outputs from agentic AI must be aligned with relevant reporting frameworks to avert regulatory violations. Organizations should clearly define how automated detections and responses relate to:

DPDP Act breach-notification standards, including timelines and materiality thresholds; SEBI's mandates for cyber-incident reporting applicable to listed entities and intermediaries; CERT-In directives, encompassing logs, incident classification requirements, and reporting timelines; breach-notification responsibilities arising from sector-specific regulations, customer agreements, cloud contracts, and cross-border processing arrangements.

5. Institute Ethical and Legal Oversight Mechanisms

Given the risk of unintended consequences, organizations should form a periodic cross-functional oversight committee that includes representatives from legal, cybersecurity, technology, risk, HR, and compliance sectors. The committee should assess:

the proportionality and fairness of automated actions; adherence to data minimization and purpose-limitation principles; risks related to dual-use, internal misuse, or privilege escalation involving AI systems; continuous compliance with evolving statutory requirements and industry benchmarks.

This mechanism demonstrates a commitment to due diligence and responsible implementation.

6. Establish Legal, Technical, and Operational Capabilities

The deployment of Agentic AI necessitates a unique combination of skills technological knowledge paired with an understanding of legal and regulatory frameworks. Organizations ought to develop comprehensive training programs for both leadership and operational teams that emphasize:

liability and accountability risks stemming from autonomous actions; statutory and industry-specific cybersecurity responsibilities; best practices for safe deployment and escalation criteria; protocols for incident management, reporting, and cross-functional collaboration.

VI. Conclusion

Agentic AI is set to become a fundamental component of future cybersecurity frameworks. Its capabilities in predictive analytics, autonomous decision-making, and real-time threat response provide enterprises with a substantial strategic edge, especially as organizations continue to navigate distributed, cloud-based, remote, and hybrid settings. However, these advantages come with intricate legal, regulatory, and governance challenges.

Businesses that implement agentic AI within a robust governance framework will be in a stronger position to utilize its features without jeopardizing legal or operational integrity. On the other hand, the use of autonomous systems without sufficient oversight can lead to unclear and unaccountable security landscapes, potentially increasing regulatory risks, litigation exposure, and eroding stakeholder confidence. In a time when cybersecurity threats advance more rapidly than traditional defenses can keep up, technology alone cannot provide a complete solution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.