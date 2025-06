This week on Lexpresso, we dive into RBI's triple survey rollout, SEBI's inclusive KYC move, PayPal's entry into cross-border exports, and India's regulatory push on e-commerce dark patterns and digital addresses.

This week on Lexpresso, we dive into RBI's triple survey rollout, SEBI's inclusive KYC move, PayPal's entry into cross-border exports, and India's regulatory push on e-commerce dark patterns and digital addresses. Plus: Jio-BlackRock's AMC debut, Moneyview's IPO prep, WHO-Ayush globalisation, and a strong Asia fintech wave in motion.

