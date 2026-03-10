ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Can A Void Marriage Create Pension Rights? Orissa High Court On Void Marriage & Widow Rights (Video)

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast Bite, host Aryaveer Khanna examines a significant 2026 decision of the Orissa High Court in Kankalata Dwibedi v. State of Odisha & Others...
In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast Bite, host Aryaveer Khanna examines a significant 2026 decision of the Orissa High Court in Kankalata Dwibedi v. State of Odisha & Others, which addresses whether a second wife from a void marriage can claim family pension after the death of a government employee. Interpreting the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 alongside the Odisha Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1992, the Court reaffirmed that monogamy is a mandatory statutory norm and that a marriage contracted during the subsistence of a first valid marriage is void ab initio. The Bench held that pensionary benefits, though welfare-oriented, are legal entitlements that arise only from a relationship recognised as valid in law. The ruling decisively clarifies that equity and sympathy cannot override personal law or legitimise an illegal marriage for the purpose of claiming service benefits

