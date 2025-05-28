ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Supreme Court Tells CARA: Issue NOC In 4 Weeks For Inter-country Adoption

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
A big win for adoptive parents—and a step toward easing international adoption hurdles.
India Family and Matrimonial
Aditi Rana

A big win for adoptive parents—and a step toward easing international adoption hurdles.

What's the case about? Why is this important?

Watch the full video to find out.

1627220a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Aditi Rana
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More