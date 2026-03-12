Webinar: New Labour Codes; Changes, Implementation And Challenges

India's labour law framework is undergoing a historic transformation with the consolidation of 29 central labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes—namely, the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. These Codes seek to simplify compliance, promote ease of doing business, and expand social security coverage, while balancing the interests of employers and workers.

This webinar aims to provide a structured and practical understanding of the new Labour Codes, focusing on the key changes introduced, the current status of implementation, and the challenges arising during the transition from the earlier legal regime. Participants will gain insights into crucial reforms such as the uniform definition of wages, expansion of social security to gig and platform workers, widening of gratuity eligibility, revised penalty provisions and enhanced obligations relating to workplace safety and working conditions.

Special emphasis will be placed on implementation-related issues, including the role of State Governments in framing rules, variations across states, compliance challenges for multi-state establishments, and the impact of digitisation and inspection reforms. The session will also address transitional concerns such as treatment of existing contracts, settlements, and benefits, as well as emerging areas of legal ambiguity and potential litigation.

Designed for CEOs/MDs, Directors, HR professionals, compliance officers, in-house counsels, and business leaders, this webinar will equip participants with a clear understanding of the practical implications of the new Labour Codes and strategies to navigate compliance and risk in an evolving regulatory environment.

