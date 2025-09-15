Beyond Borders - Episode 12: Employment Law In India – An Overview (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.

In this episode, we navigate the complexities of India's employment law landscape. From the nuanced definition of "workmen" under Indian labour statutes to the practical challenges of terminating employment, we unpack key legal concepts and emerging trends. We also delve into the rise of frivolous litigation and criminal complaints, and examine the enforceability of post-termination restrictive covenants in India's unique legal context.

