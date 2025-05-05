Employment Law In India: Key Aspects - Understanding Employment Conditions In India: A Legal Perspective

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) - Advocates & Attorneys is a full-service law firm in India that has been operating since 2005 based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, & Italy with 120+ professionals. We specialise in M&A, litigation, arbitration, employment, labour, banking, finance, e-commerce, and emerging technology practices.

India's employment framework operates under a federal structure, with labour laws formulated and enforced at Central and State levels. Central legislations govern fundamental employment aspects such as minimum wages, social security benefits (including provident fund, gratuity, and bonuses), retrenchment, layoffs, and contract labour regulations. State governments can modify, extend, or supplement these laws, leading to a dynamic regulatory environment that varies across regions.

A significant regulatory framework at the State level is the Shops and Establishments Act (S&E Law), enforced individually by each State and Union Territory. The S&E Law governs working hours, wage payments, leave entitlements, holidays, and general employment conditions within commercial establishments. Employers must also implement internal workplace policies to ensure compliance with local and national labour laws, maintaining a structured and legally sound work environment.

To simplify and modernize India's complex labour law regime, the Government of India has initiated significant labour law reforms by consolidating multiple legislations into four comprehensive labour codes:

Code on Wages, 2019 – Standardizes laws relating to wages and bonus payments. Code on Social Security, 2020 – Governs provident fund, gratuity, maternity benefits, and other social security measures. Industrial Relations Code, 2020 – Regulates trade unions, employment termination, layoffs, and dispute resolution. Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020 – Establishes guidelines for workplace safety, working hours, and welfare provisions for employees.

Although the labour codes have been legislatively enacted, their implementation is pending, contingent upon the finalization of subordinate rules and government notifications. Once enforced, these reforms are expected to simplify compliance, enhance worker protections, and promote ease of doing business by creating a uniform and structured employment framework across industries and sectors.

Classification of Employees and Anti-Discrimination Protections

Indian employment laws categorize workers into two classifications:

Workmen: Individuals engaged in manual, skilled, unskilled, technical, operational, or clerical work in exchange for remuneration, excluding those in managerial or administrative roles earning above INR 10,000 per month.

Non-Workmen: Employees holding managerial, administrative, or supervisory positions, primarily governed by State-specific S&E Laws, employment contracts, and service agreements.

The classification of an employee as a "workman" or "non-workman" is determined on a case-by-case basis, focusing on the nature of work performed rather than job title or remuneration. Workmen are entitled to additional statutory protections, including safeguards against unfair termination, grievance redressal mechanisms, collective bargaining rights, and protection against discrimination.

The Constitution of India prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth, including in public employment matters. Various employment laws address specific types of workplace discrimination, such as the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, which mandates equal pay for men and women for the same or similar work and prohibits gender-based discrimination at recruitment. Other legal provisions include:

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) – Addresses workplace sexual harassment and mandates redressal mechanisms.

The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (MB Act) – Protects pregnant and postpartum employees from discrimination.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 – Prevents discrimination against persons with disabilities in employment matters.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 – Prohibits employment discrimination based on gender identity.

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 – Safeguards individuals against discrimination based on HIV/AIDS status in employment.

Indian employment laws do not explicitly specify defences against discrimination claims; the availability of a defence depends on the nature of the claim and factual circumstances. Employers may rely on legitimate, non-discriminatory justifications such as merit-based hiring and objective performance evaluations. There is no single authority responsible for enforcing discrimination laws; different statutes prescribe distinct mechanisms for redressal.

Employee Rights and Obligations in Business Transfers

In India, employees cannot be treated as assets that can be automatically transferred during a business sale. Employees must provide explicit consent before their employment can be transferred to a new employer. Under Section 25FF of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, if a workman's employment is transferred due to a change in ownership or management, they are entitled to retrenchment compensation and notice pay unless certain conditions are met.

To ensure smooth transitions, business transfer agreements typically include commitments from the buyer to retain existing employees under similar or better terms. As employment is not automatically transferred, the buyer must extend continuity of service and similar employment terms for workmen under Section 25FF. For non-workmen, existing collective bargaining agreements may need to be honoured or renegotiated.

Indian law does not mandate employee consultation before a business transfer unless a recognized trade union exists or a collective bargaining agreement requires such consultation. If a business sale results in redundancy, termination may be justified, but courts scrutinize the genuineness of redundancy claims.

Employee Termination and Protection

Employees are entitled to prior notice of termination, except in cases of proven misconduct. The notice period for workmen under the ID Act varies from one to three months, while for non-workmen, it is determined by State S&E Laws or employment contracts. Termination must comply with statutory protections, including those under the ID Act and collective bargaining agreements.

Employers may dismiss employees for misconduct or reasonable cause, such as redundancy or underperformance. For misconduct-related dismissals, employees must be given an opportunity to be heard through a disciplinary inquiry. Certain categories of employees enjoy special protection, including workmen and those covered under collective bargaining agreements.

If dismissal is due to redundancy, Indian courts require evidence of bona fide reasons for termination. Workmen with at least one year of continuous service are entitled to notice or salary in lieu thereof and retrenchment compensation. All employees are entitled to statutory dues such as notice pay, gratuity, and accrued leave. Employees may file claims for wrongful termination, alleging unfair labour practices or non-payment of dues.

Trade Union Recognition and Rights in India

Employees have a fundamental right to unionize, governed by the Trade Unions Act, 1926. However, mere registration does not automatically grant recognition to a trade union. Recognition is primarily regulated by State-specific laws, which establish varying criteria and processes. Trade unions enjoy several statutory rights, including representation of workmen in proceedings under the ID Act and engagement with employers to address grievances.

Collective bargaining is a well-established mechanism in industries with strong union representation, enabling trade unions to negotiate employment terms and conditions on behalf of their members. While collective bargaining agreements are typically concluded at the enterprise level, certain sectors witness industry-wide negotiations.

Restrictive Covenants & Employee Data Protection

While Indian labour laws do not mandate written employment contracts, it is standard practice to formalize employment terms. Employment contracts may include restrictive covenants such as exclusivity, non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality. Post-termination restrictive covenants that restrain an employee from engaging in a lawful profession are generally void, except in limited cases involving the sale of goodwill.

Employers must comply with the Information Technology Act and related rules when processing employee data. Processing sensitive personal data requires written consent from employees, while no express requirement exists for non-sensitive data. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, pending enforcement, will replace the existing data protection regime and introduce legal bases for data processing.

Key Labour Developments in the Next 12 Months

India's labour market is poised for significant developments driven by government initiatives, regulatory reforms, and evolving work trends. The government promotes employment generation and skill development through various programs. The implementation of four labour codes aims to simplify compliance and harmonize employer and worker interests. The gig economy continues to expand, with legislative initiatives to protect gig workers. The post-pandemic workforce landscape is witnessing a debate between flexible work models and return-to-office policies. The DPDP Act will strengthen privacy and security laws, indicating a transformative year for India's labour market.

