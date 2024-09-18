The Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, issued a circular dated May 17, 2024, allowing the processing of physical claims without Aadhaar seeding as a temporary measure to confirm membership and the genuineness of claimants. This measure addresses delays in benefit release due to inaccurate Aadhaar details after a member's death. It applies only to cases where member details are correct in the universal account number but inaccurate or incomplete in Aadhaar.

