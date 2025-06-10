FSSAI Advisory: Discontinuation Of The Term "100%" On Food Product Labels And Promotional Materials

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory dated 28th May 2025, addressing a growing concern in the food industry. The advisory pertains to the use of the term “100%” on food product labels and related promotional materials, which has been identified as a potentially misleading practice. This move by the FSSAI is aimed at ensuring compliance with existing regulations and protecting consumers from ambiguous and deceptive marketing claims.

In recent times, the FSSAI has observed a significant increase in the use of the term “100%” on food product labels and across various promotional platforms. This terminology, while seemingly straightforward, is actually ambiguous and can be misleading within the current regulatory framework. The FSSAI has determined that the use of “100%” can convey a false sense of absolute purity or superiority, leading consumers to believe that competing products do not meet prescribed standards. This trend has prompted the FSSAI to take regulatory action to address the issue.

The advisory is issued under the powers conferred by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder. Specifically, it references the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. According to Sub-regulation 10(7) of these regulations, any advertisement or claim that undermines other manufacturers or influences consumer perception in a misleading manner is strictly prohibited. Additionally, Sub-regulation 4(1) mandates that claims must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, and not misleading, ensuring that consumers can comprehend the information provided.

Given these regulatory provisions, the FSSAI has advised all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to discontinue the use of the term “100%” on food product labels, packaging, and promotional content. This includes the term used in isolation or in conjunction with other descriptors. The advisory emphasizes that the term “100%” is not defined or referenced in the FSS Act, 2006, or the Rules and Regulations made thereunder. Therefore, its use can lead to confusion and misinterpretation among consumers.

The FSSAI's decision to issue this advisory is rooted in the need to maintain high standards of food safety and consumer protection. By discontinuing the use of the term “100%”, the FSSAI aims to prevent misleading claims that could influence consumer perception unfairly. This move ensures that all FBOs adhere to the principles of transparency and accuracy in their marketing practices, thereby upholding the integrity of the food industry.

The FSSAI's advisory on discontinuing the use of the term “100%” on food product labels and promotional materials is a significant step towards ensuring consumer protection and regulatory compliance. By adhering to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the FSSAI is taking proactive measures to prevent misleading claims and maintain the highest standards of food safety. All Food Business Operators are advised to comply with this advisory to avoid any regulatory violations and to uphold the integrity of their products and marketing practices.

