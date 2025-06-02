Leaning Out Of Group Consolidation & Simplification Of Group Structure (Video)

Almost all corporate houses have a number of legal entities under their umbrella for various purposes. However, over a period of time, some of these entities become redundant...

Almost all corporate houses have a number of legal entities under their umbrella for various purposes. However, over a period of time, some of these entities become redundant or burdensome but continue to consume resources and turn into cost centers without justifiable returns. Changing regulatory environment, onerous legal obligations on promoters/directors and increasing compliance costs prompt managements to consider simplifying the group structure by reducing the number of entities.

Simple and Lean Group structure is now becoming common but implementing consolidation and simplification has many challenges in terms of cost, compliances, regulatory complications and long term implications.

This Webinar covers the critical aspects, such as why corporate houses create so many entities, why is it important to consolidate and simplify the Group structure in present scenario. It also deliberates how to approach the leaning out process, including various legal, procedural and technical aspects of leaning out (group consolidation) process.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

Understanding the Creation of Multiple Entities;

Why Consolidate and Simplify Group Structures;

Benefits of a Lean Group Structure;

Challenges in the Consolidation Process;

Approaching the Leaning Out Process: Step-by-Step Guide.

