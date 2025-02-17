Settlement Of Small Loans Made Easier For Asset Reconstruction Companies

The New Guidelines provide specific guidance mandating that the policies shall include aspects such as cut-off date for one-time settlement eligibility, permissible sacrifice for various categories of exposures while arriving at the settlement amount and methodology for arriving at the realisable value of the security.

ARCs were required to frame a Board-approved policy with respect to settlement of dues payable by the borrowers based on the framework stated therein. However, detailed directions as to what should the said policy entail was not provided.

ARCs are required to examine all potential recovery options and choose settlement only if it is deemed the most suitable course of action. The requirement for ARCs to exhaust all possible recovery steps before pursuing settlement with the borrowers has been removed.

Settlement with the borrower should be done only after all possible steps to recover the dues have been taken and there are no further prospects of recovering the debt.

The revised framework also stipulates that the settlement amount should preferably be paid in a lump sum. However, in cases where the settlement does not envisage payment of the entire amount agreed upon in one instalment, the proposals must align with and be supported by an acceptable business plan (where applicable), projected earnings and cash flows of the borrower. The requirement of recommendation of IAC in respect of proposals not envisaging payment in one lump sum has been done away with.

Settlement amount has to preferably be paid in lump-sum. However, where the borrower was unable to pay the entire amount in lump-sum, the directions required that the Independent Advisory Committee (IAC) would have to make specific recommendations about minimum upfront lump sum payment and maximum repayment period.

Settlement of dues

Settlement of dues with the borrower could be done only after the proposal was examined by the IAC, who after assessing the financial position of the borrower, the time frame available for the recovery of the dues, projected earnings as well as cash flows of the borrower and other relevant aspects, would give its recommendations to the ARC regarding the settlement. Further, the Board of Directors, including at least two independent directors, were mandated to review the recommendations of the IAC and consider all the available options before deciding if settlement would be the appropriate course of action. The decision of the Board of Directors, along with detailed rationale, had to be specifically recorded in the minutes of the Board meeting.