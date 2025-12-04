How Indian Businesses Should Implement India's DPDP Act Across HR, Contracts And Vendors In 2025

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) is now moving from policy headline to day‑to‑day compliance reality. Read with the DPDP Rules, 2025, it forces companies to formalise how they collect, use, share and secure personal data across HR, commercial contracts and vendor ecosystems. For most businesses, the practical work now lies not in re‑stating principles, but in re‑writing documents, tightening processes and aligning technology with these obligations.

DPDP Act in a business context

The DPDP Act treats an organisation as a "data fiduciary" wherever it determines the purposes and means of processing personal data. Key baseline obligations include issuing notices, limiting processing to lawful purposes, ensuring accuracy where decisions are based on data, implementing reasonable security safeguards, reporting personal‑data breaches, and erasing data once the purpose is served (subject to legal‑retention requirements).

The DPDP Rules, 2025 add operational detail on notices, consent flows, grievance timelines, obligations of consent managers, cross-border transfers and criteria for "Significant Data Fiduciaries" (SDFs; who must appoint a Data Protection Officer (DPO) in India, carry out annual Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and data audits, and furnish audit and DPIA results to the Data Protection Board of India every 12 months.

For employers, recent guidance highlights five core duties: keep employee data accurate when used for decision‑making, supervise processors carefully, implement appropriate technical and organisational security measures, notify the Data Protection Board and affected employees in case of breach, and appoint a DPO or equivalent where categorised as an SDF. These duties cut across HR, procurement, IT, legal and business functions, making cross‑functional implementation unavoidable.

HR and Employee data: Notices, Bases and Lifecycle

2.1. Lawful basis and legacy data

Employee data typically rests on a mixture of contractual necessity (to hire and pay employees), statutory obligations (for example, PF, tax, labour laws) and legitimate business interests such as workforce planning and security and compliance. The DPDP Act permits processing where required under law or where necessary for the performance of a contract with the data principal; consent remains important for optional, sensitive or high‑risk processing such as wellness programmes or certain forms of workforce monitoring. For legacy employee data collected before the Act's enforcement, employers must notify employees of ongoing processing under the new regime and can usually continue based on earlier consent or other lawful grounds until consent is withdrawn or retention periods expire.

2.2. HR documentation and processes to update

Operationalising the law for HR generally requires four concrete steps:

Updated privacy notices and HR handbooks clearly explaining what categories of employee data are collected (identification, financial, health, performance, monitoring logs), for what purposes, and with whom they may be shared internally and externally. Revised employment contracts and offer letters that incorporate data‑protection clauses, refer to the DPDP notice, and cover cross‑border transfers where relevant (for example global HR systems or benefits platforms). Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for data-principal rights, including mechanisms and timelines to respond to access, correction and erasure requests, balanced against record‑keeping, limitation, and litigation‑hold needs. Practical Retention schedules that specify how long different HR records (recruitment files, performance reviews, disciplinary records, CCTV footage, access logs) are retained and when they are deleted or anonymised.

Where monitoring tools are used such keystroke logs, screenshots, CCTV footage, must be treated as personal data and clearly described in notices, and supported by a clear lawful basis and proportionate retention limits. The DPDP Rules reinforce that data‑fiduciaries must publish contact details of the designated person or DPO on their website or app and include this in responses to employees exercising their rights, so HR and privacy teams must coordinate closely on communications.

Contracting with Customers and Partners

3.1. Allocating DPDP roles and risk

Commercial contracting under DPDP framework requires explicit allocation of roles. Who is the data fiduciary, who is the processor, and where both parties are separate fiduciaries in respect of different data streams. Contracts now must mirror statutory obligations more closely, addressing at least:

clear purpose and scope of processing; restrictions on onward transfers and sub‑processing; security and breach‑notification standards aligned with DPDP timelines; and co‑operation duties for responding to data‑principal requests and regulatory inquiries.

Employer‑oriented guidance emphasises that data‑processing clauses can no longer be boilerplate. DPDP demands valid contract with processors and explicit allocation of responsibilities and liabilities for compliance and breaches.

3.2. Standard clauses to revisit

In practice, organisations should:

Refresh master service agreements and NDAs to include DPDP‑aligned confidentiality, security and use‑limitation language, referencing the Act and Rules expressly. Add bespoke data‑protection schedules for data‑heavy services (cloud hosting, analytics, SaaS, business process outsourcing), setting technical and organisational measures, access controls, logging and audit rights. Embed cross‑border transfer language reflecting India's "blacklist" model, under the DPDP framework, where transfers are generally permitted except to countries that the government may notify as restricted. Contracts should anticipate the possibility of future blacklisting and include contingency measures (re‑localisation, alternative providers, or data‑minimisation strategies).

From a risk perspective, limitation‑of‑liability and indemnity clauses should now be revised to ensure they deal explicitly with regulatory penalties, remediation costs (forensics, notifications, remediation offers) and third‑party claims arising out of data‑protection breaches, while remaining commercially acceptable to counterparties.

Vendor and Processor Management

4.1. Mapping and classifying vendors

The DPDP Rules make it clear that data‑fiduciaries remain responsible for personal data processed "on their behalf" by third‑party processors. A practical first step is to create a data‑vendor inventory; listing all service providers that receive, access or host personal data (payroll and benefits vendor, background‑verification agencies, IT support, cloud platforms, marketing agencies, call centres), and identifying what type of data each handles, and whether data crosses borders.

Vendors should then be risk‑rated based on data volume, sensitivity and business criticality, with higher‑risk vendors subject to tighter due diligence and stronger contractual controls and periodic assessments. For example, a payroll processor handling financial and identification data for all employees will sit at a higher risk tier than a facilities vendor with limited access to contact details.

4.2. Contracts and ongoing oversight

At a minimum, DPDP‑compliant processor contracts should:

bind vendors to process data only on documented instructions; prohibit use of personal data for vendor's own purposes; require appropriate security measures and prompt, staged breach reporting aligned with the "without delay" and 72‑hour Board‑notification regulate sub‑processors and cross‑border transfers; and require sub‑processors and cross‑border transfers, including prior approval and flow‑down of obligations; and require deletion or return of personal data at the end of the engagement, with documentary confirmation.

For critical or SDF‑relevant processing, organisations should consider periodic vendor assessments, certifications or audits, and integration of DPDP requirements into procurement checklists, onboarding and performance reviews. Where vendors operate multi‑tenant platforms, negotiating transparency on data‑segregation, encryption at rest and in transit, key management and access‑logging is particularly important.

Significant Data Fiduciaries: Governance and Structure

The DPDP regime anticipates that certain entities will be designated asSignificant Data Fiduciariesbased on factors such as data volume, sensitivity, risk of harm and impact on national interests. SDFs must appoint a DPO, based in India and reporting to the Board or equivalent senior management, conduct DPIAs and independent data‑audits at least once every 12 months, and submit the results of those exercises to the Data Protection Board.

Even organisations not yet designated SDFs can benefit from adopting similar governance structures, particularly if they process large amounts of employee, customer or financial data. Practitioner guidance suggests three immediate steps:

appointing a senior officer as data‑protection lead, even where a formal DPO is not formally mandated; forming a cross‑functional privacy committee with HR, IT, legal, security and business representation to oversee implementation and incidents; and building a maintaining a register of processing activities (RoPA) to map data flows, systems and vendors and to support DPIAs and audits.

This architecture not only strengthens DPDP compliance but also aligns with sectoral cyber‑security guidelines and broader ESG and governance expectations around responsible data use.

Breach Response and Grievance Handling

The DPDP Act and Rules move India towards a structured, time-bound incident-response model. Data fiduciaries must notify the Data Protection Board of India of a personal‑data breach in two stages; aprimary intimation "without delay"on becoming aware of the breach, followed by adetailed secondary intimation within 72 hours, or a longer period if the Board allows.The detailed report must cover the nature, extent, timing and cause of the breach, the likely impact on data principals, remedial and mitigation measures, findings about the person responsible, and whether data principals have been informed.

Data principals themselves must be notified without delay, with a description of the breach, likely consequences, mitigation steps taken or proposed, recommended safety measures, and contact details of a person who can answer queries. This requires organisations to move away from ad hoc responses and put in place aplaybook‑driven incident‑management process, including:

defined roles of IT, legal, HR, security, communications and business units; pre‑approved external counsel and forensic vendors; templates for Board, regulator and data‑principal notifications; and structured mechanisms to log incidents, investigate root causes track remediation.

In parallel, data‑fiduciaries must maintain and publicise agrievance‑redressal mechanism, providing clear channels for data principals to exercise their rights and lodge complaints and resolving them within no more than 90 days. For employers, DPDP grievance mechanisms can be integrated with existing HR and ethics channels, but must be equipped to handle data‑access, correction and erasure requests and to escalate systemic issues to the privacy function.

Practical Roadmap for 2025

Most practitioner and advisory notes on the DPDP Rules recommend treating compliance as a staged programme rather than a one‑time documentation exercise. For many organisations, a realistic 2025 roadmap would include:

Data mapping and gap assessment: inventory systems, data stores and vendors; identify high‑risk processing; and benchmark current contracts, policies and security measures against DPDP Act and Rules requirements.

Policy and contract refresh: update privacy notices, HR policies, commercial templates and vendor contracts to embed DPDP aligned language, roles, timelines and processes.

Governance build‑out: designate a data‑protection lead or DPO, establish reporting lines, and a privacy committee, and where relevant, prepare for SDF designation by planning DPIAs, annual audits and Board reporting.

Training and awareness: run targeted sessions for HR, procurement, sales, IT, security and leadership on their specific responsibilities under the new regime, including breach notification and grievance timelines.

Testing incident and grievance processes: conduct tabletop exercises for breaches and sample data‑principal right- requests to ensure that people, processes and tools operate effectively under the statutory timelines.

Key takeaways

The DPDP Act and Rules shift India's data‑protection regime from a fragmented, sector-specific obligations to a single horizontal statute with explicit duties, timelines and penalties. For businesses, "operationalising" DPDP means weaving data‑protection into the fabric of HR, contracting and vendor management, instead of ng it as a standalone policy or a narrow IT issue. Organisations that invest early in accurate data mapping, robust contracts, clear notices, realistic governance and tested incident-response mechanisms are likely to navigate enforcement more confidently, and may even find that stronger data discipline improves operational efficiency and trust with employees, customers and partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.