GDPR Simplification: A Necessary Evolution Or A Pathway To Vulnerability?

The European Commission's move to simplify the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) represents a necessary, though carefully calibrated, shift in the EU's Data Privacy regulatory approach. Since its enforcement in 2018, the GDPR is globally recognized as a landmark data privacy legislation. Initially planned for April 16, the release date of the GDPR simplification package has been postponed to May 21, 2025. However, this date is provisional, and the final proposal is expected to be delivered by June 2025 .

In this context, the case for simplification is compelling, as many SMEs lack the internal legal and compliance infrastructure essential to navigate the GDPR's complex requirements. Obligations such as maintaining ROPAs and conducting Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) are resource-intensive, even for relatively low-risk operations. The regulation, in its current form, does not always sufficiently differentiate between large-scale tech companies processing vast quantities of personal data and smaller entities engaged in more limited activities. As a result, businesses with minimal risk exposure are often held to the same procedural standards as global tech giants, creating an imbalance that merits reconsideration.

Real-world enforcement actions underscore this challenge. In the United Kingdom, an individual was fined under the GDPR after his Amazon Ring doorbell system captured data on his neighbour, illustrating how even individuals can inadvertently breach data protection laws when surveillance extends beyond their property boundaries. Similarly, in Spain, an individual faced penalties for installing surveillance cameras in a shared community, without proper notice or consent from other residents, highlighting the importance of transparency and lawful processing in personal data collection.

Safeguarding Core Principles Amid Reform

While efforts made to simplify the GDPR for SMEs could aid businesses, it is imperative to ensure that it does not compromise the fundamental protection offered by the legislation. Simplification must not come at the expense of safeguarding individuals' privacy rights, regardless of the scale of data processing or the size of the enterprise. The GDPR's core principles such as; processing data lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner are anchored in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and cannot be diluted without significant legal and ethical consequences. Privacy advocates, including Austrian activist Max Schrems, have cautioned that even well-intentioned reform could trigger a wave of lobbying aimed at weakening enforcement. These concerns are legitimate, especially considering the intense corporate pressure the GDPR faced during its initial drafting and implementation. A tiered compliance approach that considers both the size of the entity and the nature of the data processed may be more effective than the one-size-fits-all model currently in place.

Sensitive Data and Proportional Scrutiny

Moreover, simplification should not be misconstrued as a blanket relaxation of rules. Organizations that process large volume of sensitive data, data such as health data, biometric data, etc. even though not voluminous, must continue to be subjected to rigorous scrutiny. Enforcement actions against major tech companies such as the €746 million fine imposed on Amazon for violating GDPR provisions remain a benchmark for the robust protection of individuals' personal data rights.

The Brussels Effect: Impact on India

The proposed GDPR simplification for SMEs will significantly impact India, a key player in the global digital services supply chain. The Brussels Effect works in a manner in which EU regulations extend beyond the EU's borders, requiring businesses outside the EU to align with its standards when engaging with EU entities, even if they are not directly governed by European law. A simplified GDPR could reduce legal and operational burdens for Indian SMEs processing personal data for EU entities, easing documentation, impact assessments, and record-keeping obligations. A trend has been observed in which the Indian global conglomerates, as an impact of the Brussels Effect, choose a similar level of compliances, as is expected within GDPR, to also such countries which either do not have a privacy regulation or their domestic regulation is not as stringent.

The pathway which the Indian conglomerates choose to adhere to, if the framework gets simplified will be an interesting phenomenon. While the simplified version is available, the Indian conglomerates may choose to maintain stricter standards, especially in high-risk sectors like healthcare or finance, to build trust and security.

Adopting the simplified GDPR could require significant adjustments to internal processes, policies, and contracts. Companies operating across multiple jurisdictions may face a fragmented regulatory environment, risking non-compliance in stricter regions while adhering to simplified standards elsewhere. This could complicate contract negotiations and create legal uncertainties for Indian SMEs.

A Path Forward: Modernization without Compromise

The effort to simplify GDPR compliance is timely and essential, especially for smaller players in the global digital economy. However, these changes must be implemented carefully to avoid undermining the core principles of data protection. A balanced approach that tailors compliance requirements based on the scale and risk of data processing will help reduce burdens without compromising the privacy rights of EU citizens. While the simplification may offer operational benefits, it's crucial to maintain robust safeguards, especially for high-risk sectors. If done correctly, this reform can modernize enforcement and make data protection more accessible, while ensuring that the GDPR remains a strong and relevant framework in an evolving digital landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.