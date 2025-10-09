Webinar: Decoding Global M&A: Legal Perspectives Across Borders

White & Brief - Advocates and Solicitors is one of India's fastest growing full-service law firms, advising clients across corporate, dispute resolution, taxation, and advisory mandates. The Firm’s client base spans multinational corporations, government functionaries, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Article Insights

White And Brief Advocates And Solicitors are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Consumer Industries and Law Firm industries

The webinar will focus on global mergers and acquisitions and the dynamics of cross-border dealmaking in a complex regulatory and geopolitical landscape. It will bring together perspectives from Asia and the Middle East, with particular attention to India, Singapore, Dubai, and Oman, while also considering the wider context of Japan, South Korea, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other markets.The discussion will be structured around three main themes.

The first is global M&A and investment trends, looking at how deal activity is evolving across regions, which sectors are attracting the most attention, and how investor behaviour is changing. The second is regulation, protectionism, and legal bottlenecks, exploring the growing role of foreign direct investment screening, national security reviews, and competition enforcement, and the challenges these create for cross-border transactions. The third is geopolitical resilience, examining how businesses and investors are adapting their strategies to manage risk, respond to trade restrictions and sanctions, diversify geographically, and structure deals to withstand political and economic volatility.

Each speaker will address these themes from the perspective of their jurisdiction, highlighting M&A activity, key legal and regulatory developments, and the effects of global policy changes. The session will therefore provide a comparative and practical overview of cross-border dealmaking in 2025, combining regional insights with a global framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.