MCA Announces Scheme To Regularize Non-Compliances

Form pertaining to appointment of auditor [Form ADT-1]
Annual Accounts by foreign companies [Form FC-3]
Annual return by foreign companies [Form Fc-4]
Aforesaid forms under erstwhile Companies Act, 1956
Non applicability of CFSS 2026
CFSS 2026 shall not be applicable to following companies:
Companies where final notice for strike-off under Section 248
has been issued by Registrar
Companies that have already applied for strike-off
Companies that have already applied for dormant status before
the Scheme
Companies dissolved pursuant to amalgamation
Vanishing companies
Immunity pursuant to filing under
CFSS 2026
No penalty shall be leviable if filing is made under CFSS
2026
For pending filings under erstwhile Companies Act, 1956,
immunity would be granted from further penal action if:
No prosecution has been filed; and
No show cause notice has been issued before filing under the
Scheme
Our Comments
CFSS 2026 gives one-time opportunity to allow companies to file
their overdue filings with the registry with lower additional fees.
Also, it is aimed at facilitating inactive or defunct companies to
opt for dormancy status or closure by paying lesser fees. CFSS 2026
is expected to improve compliance levels and ensure that the
corporate registry reflects accurate and up-to-date
information.
