Corporate Lawyers Set To Join The Ranks Of Legal Practitioners

Government of India's proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is set to bring in major amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961. It was introduced to usher in modernization and expand the scope for the legal profession in India. One of the key features of this amendment is changing the definition of "legal practitioner". The term has been limited to lawyers practicing in courts, either as advocates or legal representatives, but the amendment broadens the definition to include corporate lawyers, in-house lawyers, and other specialists practicing in legal functions outside the traditional domain of litigation.

The modified definition incorporates the changes that have taken place in the legal profession and the increasing requirement of legal professionals across businesses. It is self-evident, throughout the world, in companies, government bodies, multinational corporations, and law firms, more and more developing economies are hiring lawyers who will be working as advisers, on compliance issues, and in regulatory roles. These professionals facilitate the legal ecosystem and, on the broad definition of legal practitioners, still, they are not identified. To address this issue and thus obtain the necessary legal recognition, one needs to be a real lawyer, which means working in courts, as well as outside. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposes to do so by awarding legal titles to those lawyers listening to clients, arbitrating them, or participating in civil affairs thus entitling all of them to be ranked even with the litigation lawyers.

Expanding The Definition Of A Legal Practitioner

The amendment acknowledges that legal practice is evolving in India, with many law graduates specializing in corporate law, arbitration, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and international legal consulting. Legal practice is no longer limited to courts, but also includes advisory, negotiation, and corporate decision-making. By calling these professionals 'legal practitioners', the amendment ensures that they are recognized and regulated. This expanded definition will legitimize corporate lawyers and in-house counsels, improve regulation with ethical and professional standards, and improve accountability and transparency.

Apart from redefining "legal practitioner," the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 also amends the definition of "law graduate." Until now the law graduate was defined, in the main, as one who had an LL.B. degree and was registered with a State Bar Council for study for practice in courts. The amendment extends the definition of law graduates who are practicing in other legal environments so that they are also anchored in the formal legal system.

In addition, the amendment introduces novel ways of certifying and verifying experience. The Indian legal profession has long been in need of a mechanism for certifying legal knowledge, particularly for lawyers who practice outside the traditional court system. The amendment establishes a standardized process for providing credentials to corporate lawyers, in-house lawyers, and legal advisors to ensure that they meet professional standards and ethical requirements. Ideally, an open certification system will be developed so that all legal professionals, regardless of specialization, are held to uniform standards. The scheme is being implemented in line with the best international practices. Several countries have already developed comprehensive certification mechanisms for legal practitioners engaged in activities other than traditional litigation. India intends to follow a similar path in order to enhance the credibility and professionalism of legal professionals across sectors.

Modernization, Regulation & Transparency

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is one step modernizing the Indian legal profession. With the surge in use of alternative dispute resolution mechanism, lawyers are in demand in non-litigation areas. The bill ensures that changing roles are given formal recognition and come under legal regulation. The amendment also seeks to better regulate the legal profession by expanding the group of legal professionals subject to regulation, it seeks to prevent unauthorized practice, improve ethical standards, and ensure accountability.

This is especially so in the context of global reforms in the legal profession where lawyers all over the world are adjusting to new regulatory structures that enable non-traditional legal careers. India, as a fast-growing economy, is bringing its legal profession closer to global standards so that it remains competitive on the global stage.

Impact On Corporate Attorneys & In-House Counsel

One of the obvious benefits of such an amendment is that it would provide more specificity and recognition to corporate lawyers and in-house counsels, who have for far too long been left outside the legal fraternity's formal regulatory machinery, with all that entails in terms of recognition, advancement, and mobility within the profession.

This amendment will ensure that corporate lawyers and in-house counsel get accorded a robust legal status, along with professional recognition, and regulatory protection, and will impose professional rules on them so that their work will be better defined and accountable.

In addition, the reform would also enhance the credibility of Indian legal professionals in overseas markets. By adopting a standardized legal system, India would be better able to compete with international legal markets and facilitate international legal cooperation.

Given the government's emphasis on public consultation and inclusiveness in the drafting process, this bill is likely to bring much-needed reforms to the Indian legal profession, with corporate lawyers and in-house counsel gaining increased recognition and standing because of them. This is a step towards making India's legal system comparable to the best international practices and keeping the Indian legal system relevant, transparent, and progressive.

