IndusLaw Deal Report - Madhur Confectioners

Our firm advised Madhur Confectioners Private Limited ("Madhur Confectioners") and its promoters in connection with the 100% acquisition of Madhur Confectioners by Annapurna Swadisht Limited.
Madhur Confectioners is one of India's leading manufacturers in the confectionery industry, with a wide range of product portfolio, including flavored candies, lollipops and chocolates.1
Deal value: USD 21.5 million (approx.)
INDUSLAW Team:
Shantanu Jindel (Partner), Shweta Gupta (Partner), Kriti Saraswat (Senior Associate) and Abhinav (Associate).
Other law firms and advisors involved:
- Khaitan & Co. – Annapurna Swadisht Limited
Footnote
1 https://www.business-standard.com/content/specials/annapurna-swadisht-set-to-acquire-madhur-confectioners-for-expansion 124090500976_1.html
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.