IndusLaw Deal Report - Madhur Confectioners

Our firm advised Madhur Confectioners Private Limited ("Madhur Confectioners") and its promoters in connection with the 100% acquisition of Madhur Confectioners by Annapurna Swadisht Limited.

Madhur Confectioners is one of India's leading manufacturers in the confectionery industry, with a wide range of product portfolio, including flavored candies, lollipops and chocolates.1

Deal value: USD 21.5 million (approx.)

INDUSLAW Team:

Shantanu Jindel (Partner), Shweta Gupta (Partner), Kriti Saraswat (Senior Associate) and Abhinav (Associate).

Other law firms and advisors involved:

Khaitan & Co. – Annapurna Swadisht Limited

Footnote

1 https://www.business-standard.com/content/specials/annapurna-swadisht-set-to-acquire-madhur-confectioners-for-expansion 124090500976_1.html

