Stamp Duty Amendments

Article Reference Description of Instrument Current Stamp Duty Revised Stamp Duty

5(b) Agreement or memorandum of an Agreement relating to the purchase or sale of a Government security INR 1 for every INR 10,000 or part thereof of the value of the security atthe time of its purchase or sale, as the case may be, subject to a maximum of INR 1,000. The cap of INR 1,000 is removed.

5(e)(ii) Agreement in relation to sale of immovable property in part performance of a contract – where possession is not delivered Ten paise for every INR 100 or part thereof on the market value equal to the amount of consideration subject to a maximum of INR 20,000 but not less than INR 500 Increased to Fifty paise for every INR 100 or part thereof on the market value equal to the amount of consideration. The cap of INR 20,000 is removed.

5(i-d) (ii) Agreement relating to building works where the amount or consideration exceeds INR 10,00,000 INR 100 and in addition INR 100 for every INR 10,00,000 or part thereof in excess of INR 10,00,000, subject to a maximum of INR 500,000 INR 500 and in addition INR 500 for every INR 10,00,000 or part thereof in excess of INR 10,00,000. The maximum cap is increased to INR 10,00,000

6(1)(i) Agreement relating to deposit of title deeds, where the loan amount does not exceed INR 10,00,000 0.1 % on the loan or debt amount subject to a minimum of INR 500 Increased to 0.5% of the loan amount subject to a minimum of INR 500.

6(1)(ii) Agreement relating to deposit of title deeds, where the loan amount exceeds INR 10,00,000 0.2% on the loan or debt amount subject to a maximum of INR 10,00,000 Increased to 0.5% of the loan or debt amount. The maximum cap of INR 10,00,000 is removed

6(2) Agreement relating to pawn or pledge or moveable property, where such pawn or pledge is made by way of security for the repayment of the money advanced or to be advanced by way of a loan or an existing debt or future debt – If such loan is payable on demand or otherwise

(i) Where the loan amount exceeds INR 100,000 butdoes not exceed INR 10,00,000 0.1% of the debt amount. Increased to 0.5% of the debt amount

Where the loan amount exceeds INR 10,00,000 0.2% of the debt amount subject to a maximum amount of INR 10,00,000. Increased to 0.5% of the debt amount and the cap is removed.

11(b) Arbitral award If the property which is the subject matter of award is a movable property and the amount or market value of the property as set forth in the award does not exceed INR 50,00,000 ¾% of the amount or market value. Increased to 1% of the amount or market value

When the amount or market value of the property set forth in the award exceeds INR 50,00,000 but does not exceed INR 5,00,00,000 INR 37,500 + 1/2% of the amount or market value exceeding INR 50,00,000 Increased to 1% of the amount or market value

When the amount or market value of the property set forth in the award exceeds INR 5,00,00,000 INR 37,500 + INR 2,25,000 + 1/4% of the amount or market value exceeding INR 5,00,00,000 Increased to 1% of the amount or market value

20(4) (i) Amalgamation of companies, including a subsidiary amalgamating with parent company 3% on the market value of the property of the transferor company, located within the State of Karnataka and transferred to the transferee company; or an amount equal to 1% of the aggregate value of shares issued or allotted in exchange, or otherwise and in case of a subsidiary company, shares merged (or cancelled) with parent company. if any, paid for such amalgamation; whichever is higher, subject to a maximum of INR 25,00,00,000. 5% on the market value of the property of the transferor company, located within the State of Karnataka and transferred to the transferee company; or an amount equal to 5% of the aggregate value of shares issued or allotted in exchange, or otherwise and in case of a subsidiary company, shares merged (or cancelled) with parent company. if any, paid for such amalgamation; whichever is higher subject to a maximum of INR 25,00,00,00.

20(4) (ii) Reconstruction or Demerger of a Company 3% on the market value of the property of the transferor company, located within the State of Karnataka, and transferred to the resulting company; or an amount equal to 1% of the aggregate value of shares issued or allotted to the resulting company and in addition, the amount of consideration if any, paid for such demerger or reconstruction; whichever is higher subject to a maximum of INR 25,00,00,000. 5% on the market value of the property of the transferor company, located within the State of Karnataka, and transferred to the resulting company; or an amount equal to 5% of the aggregate value of shares issued or allotted to the resulting company and in addition, the amount of consideration if any, paid for such demerger or reconstruction; whichever is higher subject to a maximum of INR 25,00,00,000.

20 (7) Conveyance relating to Transferable Development Rights 3% on the market value of the Transferable Development Rights equal to the market value of the corresponding portion of the property leading to such Transferable Development Rights. Increased to 5%.

34 (c)(i) An agreement relating to mortgage for every sum secured not exceeding INR 1,000 For every sum secured not exceeding INR 1,000 will be of INR 10 Increased to INR 50

34(c) (ii) An agreement relating to mortgage wherein for every INR 1,000 or part thereof, secured in excess of INR 1,000 INR 10 plus INR 1 for every INR 1,000 or part thereof in excess of INR 1,000 Increased to INR 50 plus INR 5 for every INR 1,000 or part thereof in excess of INR 1,000

40A (B) An agreement relating to reconstruction or amalgamation of Limited Liability Partnership 3% on the consideration or market value of the property whichever is higher of the transferor LLP located within the State of Karnataka. Increased to 5% on the consideration or market value of the property whichever is higher of the transferor LLP located within the State of Karnataka.

44(b) Reconveyance of mortgaged property where the consideration for which the property was mortgaged exceeds INR 1000 The stamp duty applicable was of INR 100 Increased to INR 200

47(a) An agreement relating to security bond or mortgage-deed, where in the amount secured does not exceed INR 1,000 Fifty paise for every INR 100 or part thereof Increased to INR 2 for every INR 100 or part thereof

47(b) An agreement relating to security bond or mortgage-deed, where in the amount secured exceeds INR 1,000 The stamp duty was of INR 200 Increased to INR 500