Restructuring Involving Demerger To Create Distinct Entities

The client company was owned by the family members in proportion. The client held EOU, SEZ unit and NCA in a single entity.

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The client company was owned by the family members in proportion. The client held EOU, SEZ unit and NCA in a single entity. The client desired to unlock the value by segregating units into separate entities.

Nexdigm was approached to advise and project manage the entire business restructuring process endto-end as desired by the management within the given timeframe.

Nexdigm tackled the client's Accounts Receivable challenges with a holistic approach aimed at optimizing efficiency and accuracy. Conducting a thorough background analysis, we meticulously mapped existing processes, infrastructure, and performance metrics to identify areas for improvement. Prioritizing time management, accuracy, and productivity considerations, we crafted a tailored solution focused on automation. Leveraging robotic process automation (RPA) software bots, we designed and implemented a streamlined cash application process. This solution not only reduced manual effort and processing time but also enhanced accuracy and real-time tracking capabilities. By automating repetitive tasks and standardizing processes, we empowered the client to meet SLAs consistently while freeing up resources to focus on value-added activities and customer query resolution. Ultimately, our solution drove tangible improvements in operational performance and customer satisfaction for the specialty chemical company in the APAC regions.

Nexdigm's overall project management approach helped achieve the management's objective of completing the project within the desired timeline, delivering to the management's expectations.

Download Case Study

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.