Establishing Authorship In AI-Assisted Works: The Copyright Office Of India’s Updated Form XIV Requirements And The ‘Substantial Human Creative Direction’ Test

The Copyright Office of India has updated its Form XIV application framework, requiring applicants of AI-assisted works to proactively upload clear documentation proving substantial human creative direction, selection, and arrangement to establish legal authorship. This article analyses the new requirement, its implications for creators and AI developers, and the emerging standards for copyright protection of AI-assisted works in India.

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Introduction

The rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence has fundamentally challenged traditional notions of authorship and creativity that underpin copyright law. Works created with significant assistance from AI tools — ranging from text, images, music, and software code — now raise difficult questions about who, if anyone, can claim authorship and ownership. In response to these developments, the Copyright Office of India has updated its Form XIV application framework. Applicants seeking registration of AI-assisted works must now proactively upload clear documentation demonstrating substantial human creative direction, selection, and arrangement to successfully establish legal authorship.

This administrative development represents one of the first concrete regulatory responses in India to the copyright implications of generative AI. While it does not resolve all the complex legal questions surrounding AI-generated works, it provides important practical guidance on the threshold of human involvement required for copyright protection. This article examines the new requirement, its implications, and the broader emerging standards for authorship in AI-assisted works.

The Updated Form XIV Requirement: ‘Substantial Human Creative Direction’

Form XIV is the prescribed application form for registration of copyright in India. The recent update introduces a specific obligation for works that have been created with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. Applicants must now submit documentation that clearly demonstrates the nature and extent of human creative contribution. The key test articulated is that of “substantial human creative direction, selection, and arrangement”.

This approach aligns with the traditional copyright principle that protection extends to original works of authorship resulting from human creative effort. By requiring proactive documentation of human involvement at the stages of direction (conceptualisation and prompting), selection (choosing among AI outputs), and arrangement (editing, curating, or structuring the final output), the Copyright Office is signalling that purely AI-generated outputs without meaningful human intervention are unlikely to qualify for copyright protection. The burden is placed on the applicant to demonstrate, with evidence, the specific creative contributions made by humans.

Implications for Creators, Developers, and Rights Holders

The new requirement has significant practical implications. Creators who use AI tools extensively in their workflow must now maintain detailed records of their creative process — including prompts used, iterations generated, selections made, and edits performed — to support a copyright registration application. This may necessitate changes in documentation practices, particularly for professional creators and studios that rely heavily on generative AI.

For AI developers and platform providers, the requirement may influence how tools are designed and marketed. Features that allow users to document their creative process, version history, or prompt logs could become valuable. At the same time, the Copyright Office’s approach leaves open the question of works that are predominantly AI-generated with minimal human input. Such works may remain unprotected by copyright under the current framework, raising questions about their status in the public domain or alternative protection mechanisms.

Comparative Perspectives and Emerging Global Standards

India’s approach through the updated Form XIV finds parallels in developments in other jurisdictions. The United States Copyright Office has similarly taken the position that copyright protection requires human authorship and has refused registration for purely AI-generated works. The European Union’s approach under the AI Act and copyright directives also emphasises human creative contribution. The United Kingdom, while historically more open to computer-generated works under its Copyright, Designs and Patents Act, has also seen policy discussions on the adequacy of existing frameworks for generative AI.

The Indian requirement of documenting “substantial human creative direction, selection, and arrangement” represents a pragmatic, evidence-based approach that places the onus on applicants while providing a workable standard for examiners. It avoids the extremes of either granting copyright to purely AI-generated outputs or denying protection to all works that have any AI involvement.

Conclusion

The Copyright Office of India’s update to Form XIV is a timely and pragmatic administrative response to the challenges posed by generative AI to traditional notions of authorship. By requiring applicants to proactively demonstrate substantial human creative direction, selection, and arrangement, the Office has established a clear, evidence-based threshold for copyright protection of AI-assisted works. While this development does not resolve all the deeper theoretical and policy questions surrounding AI and copyright, it provides much-needed practical guidance to creators, rights holders, and practitioners. As generative AI continues to transform creative industries, further judicial and legislative clarification will likely be needed. For now, the emphasis on documented human creative contribution represents a balanced and workable approach that aligns India with emerging global standards while preserving the fundamental principle that copyright protects original works of human authorship.

References

Copyright Act, 1957, Sections 2(d), 13 and 17. Copyright Rules, 2013, Form XIV (Application for Registration of Copyright), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Copyright Office, Government of India, Copyright Registration Procedure and Practice Guidelines, https://copyright.gov.in Eastern Book Company v. D.B. Modak, (2008) 1 SCC 1. G. Anand v. Delux Films, (1978) 4 SCC 118. World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), WIPO Conversation on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence, https://www.wipo.int/about-ip/en/artificial_intelligence/ WIPO, Revised Issues Paper on Intellectual Property Policy and Artificial Intelligence, 2020. United States Copyright Office, Copyright Registration Guidance: Works Containing Material Generated by Artificial Intelligence, Federal Register, Vol. 88, No. 51 (16 March 2023), https://www.copyright.gov/ai/. United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Thaler v. Perlmutter, 687 F. Supp. 3d 140 (D.D.C. 2023). UK Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, Section 9(3). UK Intellectual Property Office, Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property: Copyright and Patents Government Response, June 2022. European Parliament Resolution of 3 October 2023 on Intellectual Property Rights for the Development of Artificial Intelligence Technologies (2023/2058(INI)). European Commission, Study on Copyright and New Technologies: Copyright Data Management and Artificial Intelligence, Publications Office of the European Union. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Generative Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work, 2024. UNESCO, Guidance for Generative AI in Education and Research, 2023. WIPO Magazine, “Generative AI and Copyright: Emerging Questions for Authors and Creators,” https://www.wipo.int/wipo_magazine/.

Copyright Office of India, Frequently Asked Questions on Copyright Registration, https://copyright.gov.in.

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