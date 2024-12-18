Copyright Law: A Guide For Creators

Copyright law safeguards original works of authorship, providing creators with exclusive rights to control how their work is used and distributed. This protection extends to a wide range of creative expressions, from literary and musical works to artistic and audiovisual creations.

What Does Copyright Protect?

Copyright protects the expression of ideas, not the ideas themselves. This means that while you can't copyright a general concept like "a love story," you can copyright the specific plot, characters, and dialogue in your novel.

Commonly Protected Works:

Literary Works: Books, articles, poems, scripts, software code

Books, articles, poems, scripts, software code Musical Works: Songs, compositions, sheet music

Songs, compositions, sheet music Dramatic Works: Plays, screenplays, dance routines, choreography

Plays, screenplays, dance routines, choreography Pictorial, Graphic, and Sculptural Works: Paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, graphic designs, architecture

Paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, graphic designs, architecture Audiovisual Works: Movies, television shows, video games, online videos

Movies, television shows, video games, online videos Sound Recordings: Music recordings, audiobooks, podcasts

Key Copyright Rights

Copyright owners generally have the exclusive right to:

Reproduce: Make copies of the work

Make copies of the work Distribute: Sell, rent, or lend copies of the work

Sell, rent, or lend copies of the work Perform: Publicly perform the work

Publicly perform the work Display: Publicly display the work

Publicly display the work Create Derivative Works: Adapt the work into new forms

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.