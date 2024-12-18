ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Copyright Law: A Guide For Creators

V
Vidhinyas Solicitors and Associates

Contributor

Vidhinyas Solicitors and Associates logo

Vidhinyas Solicitors & Associates is a premier full-service Legal Services consultancy dedicated to delivering unparalleled legal solutions. Our firm’s strength resides in a cadre of seasoned and accomplished lawyers known for their unwavering diligence, profound knowledge, and demonstrated creativity in addressing our clients’ needs.

Committed to a client-centric approach, we align our extensive knowledge and expertise with the unique requirements of our customers. At Vidhinyas, we prioritize quality, loyalty, and a collaborative spirit. Our commitment is not mere lip service; we believe in delivering tangible results to our clients, ensuring their satisfaction and success.

Explore Firm Details
Copyright law safeguards original works of authorship, providing creators with exclusive rights to control how their work is used and distributed. This protection extends to a wide range of creative expressions, from literary and musical works to artistic and audiovisual creations.
India Intellectual Property
Vaishvi Khare

Copyright law safeguards original works of authorship, providing creators with exclusive rights to control how their work is used and distributed. This protection extends to a wide range of creative expressions, from literary and musical works to artistic and audiovisual creations.

See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More