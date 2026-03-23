Re-Anchoring Law Making In Parliamentary Democracy

Modern democracies face an escalating paradox: laws are multiplying, yet justice is receding; regulation is expanding, yet enforcement is weakening. For every social, economic, or political malaise, the default response has become enactment of new law. This assumption—that legislation is always the solution—is a fallacy.

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Executive Summary

Modern democracies face an escalating paradox: laws are multiplying, yet justice is receding; regulation is expanding, yet enforcement is weakening. For every social, economic, or political malaise, the default response has become enactment of new law. This assumption—that legislation is always the solution—is a fallacy.

Mindless lawmaking, unaccompanied by enforcement capacity, ethical institutions, or philosophical grounding, worsens outcomes for citizens. It burdens the public, clogs courts, weakens trust, and erodes legitimacy. This white paper argues that the root cause lies in lawmaking divorced from natural law principles.

1. The Purpose of Law: First Principles

Laws exist to:

Protect against oppression and exploitation

Correct wrongdoing

Deliver justice, equity, and fairness





Yet the question of responsibility for social failure inevitably circles back to “We, the People”—through our choices, incentives, and tolerance of deviation.

Law is not a substitute for wisdom. It is an instrument of it.

2. Natural Law vs Enacted Law

Natural laws:

Are self-executing

Require minimal enforcement

Contain built-in corrective mechanisms





Vedantic philosophy refers to this as Brahman—the supreme, universal order. Greek thought recognised it as Logos. Across civilizations, natural law precedes human authority.

Man-made laws, by contrast:

Require enforcement

Depend on institutions

Are vulnerable to misuse

Reflect human bias, interest, and limitation





The more a law departs from natural justice, the greater the coercion it demands.

3. Constitution as Atman of the Nation

In philosophical terms:

Brahman → Natural law

Atman → Individual consciousness





For a nation, the Constitution is the Atman—the collective consciousness reflecting the will, aspirations, and inherited baggage of society. Like individuals, nations carry past actions (causality) into present governance.

The Constitution is not merely legal text; it is the moral self of the nation.

4. Parliament as Intellect (Buddhi)

In a democratic framework:

Parliament represents the intellect of the nation

Its role is not power, but discernment

Lawmaking is an act of applied wisdom





When Parliament enacts laws aligned with natural justice, governance flows smoothly. When it defies natural law—often under cover of “will of the people”—it begins to play God, a role fundamentally opposed to nature.

This is the root cause of legislative debacles.

5. Judiciary as Conscience and Corrective

The judiciary is constitutionally mandated to:

Uphold law

Apply equity

Ensure justice and fairness





When laws violate natural justice, courts intervene. Excessive judicial review and pendency are not judicial failures—they are symptoms of poor lawmaking.

Courts are forced into correction when Parliament abdicates philosophical responsibility.

6. The Proposal: Natural Law Alignment Test (NLAT)

This paper proposes an additional institutional layer in lawmaking:

Natural Law Alignment Review at Committee Stage

For every Bill, Parliamentary Committees should assess:

Alignment with principles of natural justice Degree of deviation from natural law Justification for deviation, if unavoidable Enforcement feasibility and ethical risk





This does not dilute Parliamentary power—it disciplines it.

7. Expected Outcomes

Fewer but better laws

Reduced judicial intervention

Lower pendency in courts

Improved enforcement credibility

Restoration of public trust

Stronger constitutional alignment





This becomes an internal check and balance, essential to empowered democracy.

Conclusion

Ancient Indian philosophy, Greek thinkers, and global civilizational wisdom converge on one truth:

Order imposed against nature does not endure.

If Parliament recognises itself not merely as a lawmaking body but as the conscious keeper of the nation, laws will regain legitimacy, justice will become accessible, and governance will once again align with nature rather than fight it.

Nations do not fail due to absence of laws.

They fail due to absence of wisdom in lawmaking.

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