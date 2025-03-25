ARTICLE
25 March 2025

Stamp Duty Update | Proposed Amendment To Maharashtra Stamp Act

MH
On 18 March 2025, the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill) was introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) aiming to revise several provisions of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 (Act).
India Government, Public Sector
Bhushan Shah and Gaurav Edekar
Introduction:

On 18 March 2025, the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill) was introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) aiming to revise several provisions of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 (Act). These proposed amendments are intended to enhance revenue collection, facilitate online transactions and adjust fees associated with adjudication of stamp duties.

Key changes:

I. Increase in Stamp Duty for Supplementary Documents:

Amendment to Section 4 of the Act is proposed to raise the stamp duty on supplementary documents from ₹100 to ₹500. This change reflects a long-standing nominal fee that has now been deemed insufficient in light of the current economic conditions. Additionally, this amendment shall also enhance state revenue collection.

II. Introduction of E-Stamp Certificates:

Amendments to Sections 10 and 10D of the Act are proposed to facilitate online stamp duty payment through e-payment methods and the issuance of e-stamp certificates. This initiative allows citizens to pay stamp duty online at any time from anywhere, reducing paperwork and streamlining the process.

III. Increase in Adjudication Fee:

Amendment to Section 31 of the Act is proposed to increase the adjudication fee payable on a document from ₹100 to ₹1,000. Additionally, it introduces a provision requiring the deposit of the amount of stamp duty primarily payable while filing the executed document for adjudication.

Significance of the Proposed Amendment:

These amendments are expected to generate additional revenue for the state, which can be invested in infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives, indirectly supporting the real estate sector. The introduction of the e-stamp certificate system is anticipated to make stamp duty payments more convenient, reducing paperwork and streamlining the process.

This article was released on 21 March 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bhushan Shah
Bhushan Shah
Person photo placeholder
Gaurav Edekar
