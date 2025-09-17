Expert Speak: Offshore Guarantees For Loans To Resident Indians: Navigating Legal & Regulatory Challenges

these guarantees do not involve tranching or capital market distribution;

the loans remain on the balance sheet of the originator, there is no capital relief; and

no synthetic instruments or swaps are used — the structure is a straightforward guarantee.

Further support for this distinction comes from RBI's Guidelines on Default Loss Guarantees (DLG) in digital lending, issued in 2023. These guidelines clarify that guarantees up to 5% of a loan book will not be treated as synthetic securitisation. While the DLG Guidelines apply specifically to digital lending arrangements, the underlying logic can be imported to the non-resident portfolio guarantees.

Moreover, the Securitisation Directions themselves include an important carve-out: they exclude use of instruments permitted to lenders for hedging under the current regulatory instructions. Paragraph 19 clearly constitutes such a regulatory instruction. Therefore, when a portfolio guarantee is structured within its bounds, it should ideally not be considered in violation of securitisation restrictions.