19 November 2024

New Exemption Notification For Industrial Plants By The Ministry Of Environment, Forests And Climate Change

IndiaLaw LLP

India Environment
On November 12, 2024, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change published a significant notification in the Gazette of India, addressing the regulatory framework surrounding industrial plants and their environmental impact. This new directive aims to streamline compliance for certain low-impact industrial activities, easing the burden of regulations for categories of plants deemed to have minimal environmental risks.

Exemption Criteria

Under the notification, industrial plants with a pollution index score of up to 20 will be exempt from specific provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. To be eligible for this exemption, these facilities must inform the State Pollution Control Boards about their status. Additionally, any industrial plant that has received prior environmental clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will also qualify for this exemption.

Implementation Through Standard Operating Procedures

To ensure a smooth transition, the Ministry of Environment may issue the necessary standard operating procedures that will facilitate the implementation of this exemption notification. Such procedures will provide guidance to industries on complying with the new regulations while maintaining environmental integrity.

White Category Industrial Activities

The notification also includes a detailed schedule listing of 39 industrial activities classified as "white category" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). These activities are recognized for their minimal environmental impact and include: glass ampules and vials making from glass tubes, ground nut decorticating, Medical oxygen

Conclusion

This recent notification reflects a strategic approach by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to promote industrial growth while safeguarding the environment. By easing regulations for low-impact industries, the government aims to encourage compliance and foster sustainable practices across the industrial sector. As the implementation of the notification unfolds, it will be crucial for companies to stay informed and adhere to the guidelines to ensure responsible environmental stewardship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Rahul Sundaram
