MoEFCC Circulates Drafts Proposing Amendments To Certain Environmental Laws

MoEFCC has released:

draft notifications dated July 19, 2024, for the amendment of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1975, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1982, Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, Public Liability Insurance Rules, 1991 and Environment Relief Fund Scheme, 2008; and draft guidelines dated July 19, 2024, for devising a uniform mechanism for the grant of consent along with the regulations for exempting certain categories of industries have also been notified.

These amendments have been proposed for public consultation granting time for submission of comments. The changes are in consonance with the recent amendments to various environmental statutes.For a detailed analysis, please refer to the JSA Prism of July 31, 2024.

