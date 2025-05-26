ARTICLE
26 May 2025

Income Tax Return Form 3 Notified By CBDT For AY 2025-26

The CBDT through Notification No. 41/2025 dated 30 April, 2025 notifies the Income Tax Return Form 3 for the Assessment Year ('AY') 2025-26.
The CBDT through Notification No. 41/2025 dated 30 April, 2025 notifies the Income Tax Return Form 3 for the Assessment Year ('AY') 2025-26. Further, the CBDT has made following major changes in the ITR Form 3, to ensure enhanced and accurate reporting and which are applicable from AY 2025-26: -

  1. Separate column has been provided in Schedule CG (i.e., Capital Gain) to ensure segregate reporting of capital gain earned before/ on or after 23rd July, 2024, to accordingly charge different tax rates, on such gain, as applicable for the AY 2025-26.
  2. Schedule OS has been updated to ensure reporting of amount received pursuant to buy back of shares (i.e., deemed dividend), as specified in section 2(22)(f) of the Act.
  3. The total income threshold limit of Rs. 50 lakhs, prescribed for filling of Schedule AL (i.e., Assets and Liabilities at the end of the year), has been revised to Rs. 1 crore. Accordingly, any person, filing ITR Form 3 and having total income not exceeding Rs. 1 crore, shall not be required to furnish information in Schedule AL.
  4. Relevant update has been made in the Schedule BP for declaring profits and gains from business specified u/s 44BBC of the Act (i.e., for Non-resident engaged in business of operating cruise ships and opting for presumptive taxation u/s 44BBC of the Act.
  5. Schedule TDS has been updated to provide separate column for reporting of section under which Tax has been deducted.

For detail, please refer CBDT Notification No. 41/2025 dated April 30, 2025 https://egazette.gov.in/(S(zzc30natdrexm2oncl1txrjb))/ViewPDF.aspx

