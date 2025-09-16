The Nuances Of Arbitration Clauses: What Every Business Should Know (Video)

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, hosts Riddhi Agarwal and Ayushi Doshi break down the fine print behind arbitration clauses.

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, hosts Riddhi Agarwal and Ayushi Doshi break down the fine print behind arbitration clauses. From how they are drafted to the impact they carry in real-world disputes, the conversation explores why these clauses are more than just "boilerplate" in contracts. Learn about the pitfalls of vague wording, the balance between party autonomy and judicial oversight, and recent trends shaping arbitration practice in India.

Whether you're a corporate counsel, business owner, or law student, this discussion will help you understand the subtle but critical nuances that can decide how and where your disputes are resolved.

