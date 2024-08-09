self

Sidharth Sethi was invited as a Speaker in an International Seminar on Arbitration and Mediation held at Ankara, Turkey on 1 June 2024.

In his address, Sidharth spoke about the below aspects having a bearing on effectiveness and efficiency of arbitrations.

Measures which arbitration institutions and users must adopt to encourage efficiency;

Role of Indian courts in arbitration – striking a balance between judicial intervention and autonomy in arbitration proceedings;

Factors influencing choice of seat; and

Collaboration between institutions, governments, judiciaries, counsels, and law students to develop best practices for international arbitration.

This conference was co-organised by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey's Mediation and Dispute Resolution Centre ("TOBBUYUM") and the Asia Pacific Centre for Arbitration and Mediation ("APCAM"), in association with the Ministry of Justice, Government of Turkey.

The other distinguished speakers on the panel were:

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India;

Dr. Ibrahim Nihat Bayar, Secretary General of TOBB Arbitration;

Prof. Dr. Bilgin Tiryankioglu, TOBBUYUM Med-Arb Board President;

Prof. Dr. Banu Sit Kosgeroglu, TOBBUYUM Med-Arb Board Member;

Dr. Eda Manav Ozdemir, Head – International Arbitration and ADR, General Directorate of Law and Legislation.

The session was moderated by Ms. Iram Majid, Advocate and Executive Director, APCAM. The attendees included various sitting and former judges of courts in Turkey, leading arbitrators and mediators, senior lawyers, and Ministers and officers from the Ministry of Justice, Turkey.

