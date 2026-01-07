ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Competition Law Newsletter – January 2026

We are pleased to share the January 2026 edition of the DSK Legal Competition Law Newsletter. This issue provides an overview of recent and influential rulings by the Competition Commission of India...
Dear All,

We wish all our readers a very Happy, Healthy, and Prosperous 2026!

We are pleased to share the January 2026 edition of the DSK Legal Competition Law Newsletter. This issue provides an overview of recent and influential rulings by the Competition Commission of India and the Kerala High Court, highlighting evolving interpretations within India's competition law landscape. Below are the key highlights from this edition:

Competition Commission of India (CCI)

  1. CCI approves JSW Paints' majority stake purchase in Akzo Nobel India
  2. CCI exempts Haryana urban development authorities from competition law scrutiny
  3. CCI approves Multiples' group acquisition of 32% stake in V.I.P. Industries
  4. CCI finds Maharashtra liquor retailers' associations guilty of cartelisation

Kerala High Court

  1. Kerala High Court upholds CCI's jurisdiction despite overlap with TRAI

We hope this is useful for all our readers.

Click here to download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

