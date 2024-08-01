Draft Amendment To Regulation 35, 37 And 50 Of The CCI (General) Regulations, 2009

Certain amendments have been proposed to Regulations 35 (Confidentiality of informants), 37 (Inspection of certified copies of documents submitted during proceedings of the Commission)...

Certain amendments have been proposed to Regulations 35 (Confidentiality of informants), 37 (Inspection of certified copies of documents submitted during proceedings of the Commission) and 50 (Inspection of record by a party to the proceeding) of the CCI (General) Regulations, 2009, and a brief overview of the same is hereunder:

The party claiming confidentiality is to provide an undertaking in the form of an affidavit certifying the claims in terms of requirements under Regulation 35.

The party seeking access to confidential information is to make a request for setting up a Confidentiality Ring at the earliest. The timelines and procedure for the same have been added to the current Regulation 35 under sub-clause 6A.

The parties included in the Confidentiality Ring may make an application for inspection under Regulation 37 r/w Regulation 50 within 7 days from date of submission of undertaking. The timeline for completion and granting of application has been clearly demarcated within Regulation 35(9).

A Confidentiality Ring is a disclosure measure introduced in 2022 under the CCI (General) Regulations, 2009 whereby the disclosing party makes disclosures of confidential information to specified categories of individuals.

