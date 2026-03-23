MCA Issues Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), by way of notification dated 10.03.2026 published on 12.03.2026, has issued the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 20261 (“Amendment Rules”) to amend the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 (“Principal Rules”).

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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), by way of notification dated 10.03.2026 published on 12.03.2026, has issued the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 20261 (“Amendment Rules”) to amend the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 (“Principal Rules”).

Under the Amendment Rules, amendments have been introduced in the Annexure to the Principal Rules under the heading “B. Accounting Standards”, specifically in Accounting Standard (AS) 22 - Accounting for Taxes on Income.

The Amendment Rules have come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette i.e. 12.03.2026.

Footnote

1 Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2026

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