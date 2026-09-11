Foreign Trade Policy

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced the Standard Input Output Norms for the following seven products under "Chemicals and Allied Products" with immediate effect.

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Introduction of seven new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) underChemicals and Allied Products (03 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced the Standard Input Output Norms for the following seven products under "Chemicals and Allied Products" with immediate effect. The Norms are as follows:

Export Product Qty. SI. No. Import Item Qty. Allowed Theophylline (Anhydrous) 1 kg. 1 Cyano Acetic Acid 70% 0.89 kg. PLAOBES 6 mg./ml. Pen Liraglutide Injection 18 mg. /3 ml. (6 mg./ml.) (Each 3 ml. contains Liraglutide 18 mg.) 1 Number 1 Liraglutide 19.8 mg. Lumefantrine 1 kg. 1 9H FLUORENE 0.814 kg. 2 Di N Butylamine 0.390 kg. 3 Sodium Borohydride 0.040 kg. 4 Para Chloro Benzaldehyde 0.336 kg. 5 Di Methyl Formamide 0.555 kg. MEROPENEM 500 mg. Powder for Solution for Injection or Infusion (Each Vial Contains: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Meropenem Trihydrate equivalent to Meropenem Anhydrous...500 mg. 1 Number 1 Meropenem and Sodium Carbonate (Sterile Bulk) 672.6 mg/Vial MEROPENEM 1000 mg. Powder for Solution for Injection or Infusion (Each Vial Contains: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Meropenem Trihydrate equivalent to Meropenem Anhydrous ... 1000 mg. 1 Number 1 Meropenem and Sodium Carbonate (Sterile Bulk) 1345 mg/Vial MEROPENEM 2 gm Powder for Solution for Injection or Infusion (Each Vial Contains: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Meropenem Trihydrate equivalent to 2000 mg. Meropenem Anhydrous 1 Number 1 Meropenem and Sodium Carbonate (Sterile Bulk) 2690 mg./Vial Ophthalmic Solution (Eyes & Ear Drops) 1 kg. 1 Relevant Bulk drug/s 1.02 kg.







Availability of License-wise Voluntary Duty Payment Details for processing ofExport Obligation Discharge Certificate applications under AdvanceAuthorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods Schemes (05 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has undertaken an initiative to integrate license-wise voluntary duty payment data received from Customs/ICEGATE with the DGFT online system. The initiative aims to facilitate a seamless, digital, and paperless mechanism for processing Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC) applications under the Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods Schemes. By making authenticated duty payment information electronically available on the DGFT portal, the system seeks to reduce manual intervention, physical receipts, improve data accuracy, and ensure uniformity in processing across regional authorities thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and transparency of EODC-related procedures. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Operationalisation of the Inventory-based Cross-border E-CommerceFacilitation Framework under the Handbook of Procedures (05 Aug)

The Director General of Foreign Trade has implemented procedures for operationalisation of the Inventory-Based Cross-Border E-Commerce Facilitation Framework under Chapter 9 of the Handbook of Procedures and introduced the Aayaat Niryaat Form (ANF) 9A for registration of Exporters-on-Record, with immediate effect. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Inclusion of eligible DPIIT-Recognized Start-ups under "Source from India" onthe Trade Connect Platform (06 Aug)

On 1st November 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade rolled out "Source from India". To facilitate start-up exporters in creating their profiles on the "Source from India" facility of the Trade Connect Platform, the Directorate has now decided to amend the eligibility criteria for exporters to avail the said facility. Thus, DPIITrecognized Start-ups fulfilling a minimum export realisation of USD 100,000 in at least one of the previous three financial years at the time of application, may be encouraged to register under the "Source from India" feature on Trade Connect Platform and shall be recognized with a unique start-up badge mapped to the said profiles. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Institutional transition of Implementing Agency from the Reserve Bank of Indiato the Export-Import Bank of India for the Interest Subvention Support for Pre-and Post-Shipment Export Credit under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) (07Aug)

The Interest Subvention Scheme was initially operationalized through the Reserve Bank of India on a pilot basis. However, following an institutional transition decision taken during the 4th Steering Committee Meeting on the Interest Subvention Scheme, approval has been formally accorded for the transition of the Implementing Agency from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM

Bank) with effect from 1st April 2026. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Comments / suggestions invited on the Draft Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) for reporting of Inward Remittance Messages pertaining to NBFC Factors(12 Aug)

In order to streamline the reporting of Inward Remittance Messages (IRMs) pertaining to export transactions involving NBC Factors and to facilitate seamless self-generation of Electronic Bank Realisation Certificates (eBRCs), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has prepared a Draft Standard Operating Procedure for reporting of IRMs pertaining to NBFC Factors

In this regard, stakeholders including exporters, banking institutions, NBFC Factors, Export Promotion Councils, Trade Bodies, and other interested parties have been invited to examine the Draft SOP and furnish their comments, suggestions, and inputs if any for further action. The last day to file comments is 11th September 2026. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Amendment in Import Policy and Policy condition of Clear Float Glass (18 Aug) The Import Policy and Policy Condition of Clear Float Glass (4 mm-12 mm), falling under HS Codes 70 05 1090 and 70 05 2990, has been revised from "Free" to "Restricted". However, imports shall be "Free" if CIF value is INR 734,000 and above per MT. This restriction is not applicable for imports by Advance Authorisation holders, Export Oriented Units (EOUs), and units in the SEZ subject to the condition that the imported inputs under the above ITC (HS) Codes are not sold into Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). The Minimum Import Price (MIP) condition will remain applicable for a period of one year with immediate effect

Introduction of Automated Facility for Grant of Export Obligation Extensionthrough PRC/EPCG Committee (21 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has introduced an automated facility for grant of Export Obligation (EO) extension in respect of Advance Authorisation (AA) and EPCG Authorisation cases considered by the PRC / EPCG Committee. The measure has been undertaken to simplify and reduce manual intervention with a view to facilitate the trade community and further enhance ease of doing business. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Amendment in Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 with regard to Export House status (21Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 to allow granting of One Star Export House Status to applicants who possess export performance in any two out of the three preceding financial years subject to compliance with other provisions under Para 1.25 of FTP, 2023.

Enhancements in the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agency / Pre- Shipment InspectionCertificate process (25 Aug)

On 26th April 2022, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade introduced and subsequently enhanced the electronic filing and recognition process for Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies (PSIAs) and the issuance and verification of Pre-Shipment Inspection Certificates (PSICs). In continuation of this, and with a view to further strengthen, build compliance into the system, reduce reliance on manual intervention, and enhance transparency in the process, the Directorate has implemented some changes in the PSIA/PSIC Module on the DGFT portal. For further details please refer to the link herein.

Introduction of new features in the Bank Guarantee Repository Module on DGFTportal (28 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has deployed enhanced functionalities in the Bank Guarantee (BG) Repository Module on the DGFT Portal, covering the Customer Portal (CP) and Back Office (BO) interfaces, with a view to streamline processing and facilitate proactive monitoring of Bank Guarantees. For further details please refer to the link herein.

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