Punjab High Court Holds That Mere Uploading Of Notice/ Order On ‘View Additional Notices And Orders’ Cannot Be Treated As A Valid Mode Of Its Service

Shailendra Padhiyar’s articles from Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
- in India
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries
Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
- within Government, Public Sector and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
A batch of writ petitions arose from a common grievance that the GST authorities had uploaded show cause notices and order-in-originals only on the GST common portal under the tab “View Additional Notices and Orders,” without serving themin any other effective manner on the taxpayers. The lead matter was CWP-27139-2025, Luxmi Traders v. Union Territory of Chandigarh and Others, and the Court treated it as the lead case for all connected petitions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]