Investigation Into Possible Breaches Of Myanmar Sanctions

The Norwegian company Telenor ASA has issued a press release confirming that it is the subject of an ongoing investigation by Norwegian authorities into suspected breaches of sanctions against Myanmar.

The press release notes a police search took place earlier today at the company’s premises and that there has been an ongoing dialogue with the authorities “for a long time”.

The press release also quotes the company’s Media Relations Director as saying:

“Our employees risked imprisonment, torture or the death penalty if the military authorities’ orders were not complied with. This was a very demanding situation in which we found that we had no real choice and that we could not put our employees’ lives at risk”.

A press release from Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service confirms that the company has been charged both with sanctions offences and human rights related offences.

The investigation relates to the period before the sale of Telenor’s operating subsidiary in Myanmar in 2022 and relates to both the transfer of “historical traffic data on customers” and “sanctioned surveillance equipment”.