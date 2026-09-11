From Truth Recovery To Public Inquiry: The Legal Questions Ahead

The expected Truth Recovery Public Inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in Northern Ireland will not be starting from scratch. That is both its advantage and its difficulty.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill through Final Stage. The Bill is now awaiting Royal Assent. It is intended to establish a formal inquiry into institutions operating between 1922 and 1995, and to create a redress scheme for victims and survivors.

At a glance, the inquiry's success is likely to depend less on the breadth of its statutory powers than on how early decisions are made about scope, evidence, participation and reporting. Those decisions will shape the inquiry's approach to records, engagement with victim-survivors and its procedures and timetable.

There has already been a long process of research, consultation and evidence-gathering. The Truth Recovery Independent Panel published its final report on 6 July 2026. It drew on almost 300 testimonies and more than 5,500 archival records, making 70 recommendations: 28 to the future inquiry, 39 to the Northern Ireland Executive and 3 to future independent panels.

So what is left for a public inquiry to do? That question is likely to shape the next stage.

Why new legislation?

This is not an ordinary statutory inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005.

The Bill provides for a Truth Recovery Public Inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses 1922 to 1995. It also allows the inquiry to consider the post-1995 effects of things that happened during that period, where relevant to its terms of reference.

Bespoke legislation was needed because the Inquiries Act 2005 does not allow an inquiry into Northern Ireland matters before 1973. The new legislation is therefore designed to create an inquiry with powers similar to those available under the 2005 Act but adapted to this historical and constitutional context.

That matters because the inquiry will be looking at events that are historic, deeply personal and institutionally complex. It may need to consider public bodies, private bodies, religious organisations, medical and social care records, adoption or care arrangements, and material held outside Northern Ireland. Those are not merely factual difficulties. They are legal and procedural ones.

The first question: scope

Terms of reference can make or break an inquiry.

The Bill says the terms of reference must be prepared and published by the Executive Office. They must require the inquiry to consider whether there were systemic failings by prescribed institutions, public bodies or others in relation to the care of relevant persons, admission to and departure from institutions, regulation and inspection, and placement of children for care arrangements.

That is a wide canvas, but it is not unlimited. The inquiry must not re-investigate facts relating to people and institutions where those facts were already examined by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

That boundary is important because it may prevent duplication, but it may also create difficult questions about what was, and was not, previously examined. The inquiry will need a scope that is broad enough to command confidence but disciplined enough to deliver. Too narrow, and it may appear to miss the point. Too broad, and it risks delay, cost and further distress.

Using what has already been gathered

The Independent Panel’s work will be central.

It has gathered testimony and archival records. The Assembly Committee has recommended greater clarity on the role that those testimonies and the Panel’s findings will play in the inquiry and how they will be used.

That is a practical question with legal consequences. Can testimony given in a non-adversarial process be used without asking people to repeat painful evidence? When must it be tested? How should institutions or individuals affected by criticism be given a fair opportunity to respond? What consent, confidentiality and data protection safeguards are required?

Those questions will need answers early. They are likely to affect witness engagement, disclosure, hearings, restrictions and the timetable.

Trauma-informed, but fair

The inquiry will be expected to be trauma-informed. That phrase is now widely used. It is also easy to say and hard to implement.

A trauma-informed inquiry still has to make fair decisions. It still has to handle contested evidence. It still has to manage documents, restrictions, publication, representations and possible criticism.

The Bill gives the chairperson control over procedure and conduct, subject to the legislation and any rules. It also requires the chairperson to act with fairness and have regard to avoiding unnecessary cost. That is the balance.

The process must be accessible and humane. But it must also be legally robust. Victim-survivors must be able to participate meaningfully. Public bodies and institutions must be treated fairly. Decisions on evidence, participation, privacy and publication must be explained clearly enough to be understood.

Evidence and records

Historic inquiries may have too many records. The difficulty is often not simply finding material, but working out which records matter, how they fit together, and how they can be reviewed, disclosed and used fairly.

The Bill gives the chairperson power to require a person to give evidence, provide written evidence, produce documents or produce other things for inspection, examination or testing. A person may ask for a notice to be revoked or varied if they cannot comply or if it is not reasonable to require compliance.

There is also a cross-border dimension, which may prove significant. The chairperson must take reasonable steps to obtain documents or other things held by persons outside Northern Ireland, and the Executive Office must take reasonable steps to facilitate cooperation by persons outside Northern Ireland.

Records may be dispersed across public authorities, private bodies, voluntary organisations, religious institutions or bodies outside Northern Ireland. A disciplined evidence strategy will be needed: what is asked for, from whom, in what order, and for what purpose.

Without that discipline, a document-heavy inquiry can become overwhelmed before it has begun to answer the central questions.

Public access and privacy

Public inquiries are public for a reason. They are meant to allay public concern and support accountability.

But this inquiry will involve intensely personal material: family history, institutional care, adoption and care records, health information, and evidence of historic trauma.

The Bill requires reasonable steps to secure public access to proceedings and records of evidence and documents, subject to restrictions. It also allows restriction orders on attendance, publication, disclosure and identity where the statutory test is met.

That is another difficult balance. Too much secrecy can undermine confidence. Too much openness can cause harm. The right answer may vary depending on the evidence, the witness and the stage of the inquiry.

The advisory panel

One distinctive feature is the advisory panel.

The Bill allows the chairperson to appoint advisers to assist the inquiry panel. Those eligible include people admitted to prescribed institutions, people born while their mother was under the care of such an institution, relatives, and those with experience supporting such persons.

Used well, that mechanism could help lived experience inform the inquiry’s procedure and engagement strategy. But it will also need careful handling. The advisory panel can support the inquiry. It cannot replace the independence of the inquiry panel or the fairness owed to all affected parties.

Reporting in stages

Another practical question is whether the inquiry should report in modules.

The Assembly Committee recommended modular reporting so that institutions could be included in the redress scheme where appropriate.

That has obvious attractions. It may allow findings on discrete issues to be reached earlier. It may help the redress process. It may reduce the risk that everything waits for a single final report years later.

But modular reporting can also fragment a process if not carefully sequenced. Early reports must help the inquiry’s overall work, not distort it.

Redress and inquiry: different jobs

The Bill also creates the Truth Recovery Redress Service. The Bill’s stated purpose is both to establish the inquiry and to set up a redress scheme for victims and survivors.

The two processes should not be confused. Redress may provide earlier recognition and practical support. An inquiry investigates, hears evidence and makes findings and recommendations. It does not determine civil or criminal liability. The Bill expressly provides that the inquiry panel must not rule on, and has no power to determine, civil or criminal liability.

Clear public communication will therefore be essential. People affected by the process need to know what each part of the scheme can do — and what it cannot.

What happens next?

The immediate steps are likely to be Royal Assent, commencement, appointment of the chairperson and panel, terms of reference, procedural planning, appointment of the inquiry legal team, evidence protocols, participation processes and decisions about how the Independent Panel’s material will be used.

The early decisions may look procedural, but they are more important than that. Scope, sequencing, witness support, restrictions, disclosure, advisory input, modular reporting and public communication will determine whether the inquiry is focused, fair and useful.

The key developments to watch will be the final terms of reference, the approach to existing testimony and panel findings, evidence and restriction protocols, the sequencing of modules, and the relationship between inquiry findings and eligibility for redress. Each will affect when organisations need to act, what information they may be required to provide and how they should support people engaging with the process.

The legal framework is now close to being in place. The harder task will be turning it into a process that can command confidence while dealing carefully with some of the most sensitive evidence an inquiry can receive.