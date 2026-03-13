Pre-IPO Trust Planning In Hong Kong: A Strategic Tool For Founders And Key Shareholders

Hong Kong's capital markets have re-emerged strongly in recent years, with the city reclaiming its leading position for initial public offerings fundraising in 2025.

Market sentiment remains positive, and the outlook for upcoming listings continues to improve. Geopolitical and regulatory considerations are also reshaping listing choices, with an increasing number of foreign companies opting to list in Hong Kong across various sectors. Against this backdrop, founders, controlling shareholders and senior executives are increasingly turning their attention to pre-IPO structuring as part of their broader listing strategy.

Why pre-IPO planning matters

For companies preparing to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, careful consideration of how shares are held before the IPO can play a critical role in protecting value, preserving control and ensuring long-term continuity. This is especially relevant for founders who are US citizens or US tax residents, who may be subject to US income tax on worldwide income, as well as US gift and estate taxes on transfers of worldwide assets. For these individuals, pre-IPO trust planning often incorporates additional US-focused estate and gift tax strategies.

Pre-IPO planning is best viewed as a foundational phase that prepares founders, shareholders and the corporate structure for a smooth transition into the public markets. Establishing appropriate holding structures early allows risks to be addressed proactively, rather than reactively, once the IPO timetable is underway.

What is a pre-IPO trust?

A pre-IPO trust is a trust arrangement established before a company goes public to hold shares of key individual shareholders, such as founders, the chief executive officer, chairman or other senior executives. While it shares many characteristics with traditional family or asset-holding trusts, its design is closely aligned with the commercial and regulatory realities of a public listing.

In the case of US founders, a pre-IPO trust is not, in itself, a US tax solution. Instead, it is often implemented alongside US grantor trust structures. Techniques such as grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) or intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs) are commonly used at an earlier stage to transfer future appreciation out of the founder's US taxable estate before shares or holding entities are distributed to the beneficiaries. Broadly, a GRAT allows the grantor to receive annual annuity payments over a specified term while transferring future appreciation of assets to beneficiaries, whereas an IDGT enables the grantor to transfer assets out of their taxable estate while still paying taxes on the trust's income, without providing any payments back to the grantor.

At its core, a pre-IPO trust allows the settlor to continue to enjoy the economic benefits of the shares, while placing legal ownership with independent trustees. This separation can provide stability and continuity at a time when certainty of ownership is particularly important to the company, its advisers and potential investors.

Key advantages of pre-IPO trust planning

Business continuity

Holding shares in a trust can help insulate the company from unforeseen events affecting key shareholders. In circumstances such as death, incapacity, divorce or legal disputes, trust ownership reduces the risk of shares being frozen, fragmented or contested, thereby supporting continuity throughout the listing process.

Continued ownership and control

Pre-IPO trusts can be structured to preserve voting control and prevent unintended dilution or fragmentation of shareholdings over time. This can be especially important for founder-led businesses where long-term strategic direction remains closely tied to the original leadership.

Succession planning

Trusts provide a flexible framework for intergenerational planning, particularly where beneficiaries may be young or financially inexperienced. For founders, a pre-IPO trust can help ensure that the economic value of their shareholdings is preserved for future generations, while maintaining professional management and governance of the assets.

Stability in the public markets

Following a listing, uncertainty surrounding the personal circumstances of controlling shareholders can have an adverse impact on market perception. By establishing a trust structure in advance, founders can help reduce potential volatility arising from concerns over ownership continuity or control.

Stamp duty considerations

Where the listing vehicle is an offshore entity, transferring shares into a trust before the IPO will generally not attract Hong Kong stamp duty, unless the shares are otherwise classified as Hong Kong stock under the Stamp Duty Ordinance. This can be a meaningful consideration when structuring holdings ahead of a listing.

Regulatory and disclosure considerations

Transfers of shares into a trust before the company goes public are generally not subject to the mandatory offer and disclosure requirements under the Listing Rules or the Takeovers Code, other than the disclosures required in the prospectus at the time of listing. Early planning therefore provides greater flexibility compared to post-IPO restructuring.

US estate and gift tax mitigation

For US founders, pre-IPO planning may also be driven by the need to manage future US estate and gift tax exposure due to appreciation of the company's value after it has gone public. Structures such as GRATs and IDGTs are commonly used to shift pre-IPO growth to a family trust on a tax efficient basis, while the founder continues to be taxed on trust income.

Hong Kong as a hub for pre-IPO trust planning

Hong Kong offers a well-developed ecosystem that supports pre-IPO trust planning, bringing together legal advisers, fiduciary service providers and tax specialists with deep experience in cross-border structures and public listings. When properly designed, a pre-IPO trust can align personal wealth planning objectives with the commercial imperatives of a public company, while maintaining compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

As IPO activity continues to pick up, founders and senior executives would be well-advised to consider pre-IPO trust planning early in the listing journey, as part of a holistic approach to governance, succession and long-term value preservation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.