Hong Kong Intellectual Property Rights Protection

A look at the 2023 Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department Report* on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement Efforts.

In today's technology-driven world, the problem of counterfeit goods is growing. Hong Kong, a key player in international commerce, faces serious challenges in protecting its market from fake products. The 2023 report from the Customs and Excise Department (C&ED) highlights the ongoing fight against counterfeiting, showcasing the department's achievements and efforts to protect brands and consumer trust. This report underscores Hong Kong's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a leading global trade center.

Historically, Hong Kong has excelled in international trade, recognized in 2023 as the world's 10th largest trading entity in merchandise and 21st in commercial services by the WTO1. Consequently, the same year saw an increase in infringement cases, as detailed in the recently released 2023 Departmental Review published in November 2024.

Key Achievements

In 2023, the C&ED detected a total of 703 intellectual property infringement cases, resulting in 329 arrests. Approximately 730,000 infringing items were seized, with a total value of around HK$288 million, marking a 60% increase from 2022. Major seizures included electrical appliances and electronic products, followed by watches and parts.

Online Counterfeits: The C&ED identified 77 online counterfeiting cases, leading to the arrest of 87 individuals. A variety of counterfeit goods, including leather items, clothing, footwear, accessories, perfumes, and cosmetics, were seized, totaling HK$6.62 million in value.

Technology Crimes: The department detected 24 cases related to technology crimes, resulting in 29 arrests and the seizure of pirated goods valued at HK$2.45 million. These cases primarily involved the sale of circumvention devices, illicit streaming devices, and the provision of infringing karaoke songs by party rooms and restaurants.

Local Trade Mark Counterfeiting: The C&ED reported 202 cases involving forged trade marks, resulting in 170 arrests. The seized goods mainly included clothing, accessories, watches, and electrical appliances, with a total seizure value of HK$11.44 million.

Local Copyright Infringement: The department uncovered 25 local piracy cases, leading to 31 arrests during the year.

Cross-Boundary Infringement: The C&ED detected 400 cross-boundary infringement cases, resulting in the seizure of 620,000 counterfeit items valued at HK$267 million, primarily including electrical appliances, watches, footwear, clothing and accessories.

Major Initiatives by C&ED

Increased Enforcement Actions : The C&ED intensified its enforcement efforts against counterfeit goods and piracy, conducting numerous raids that led to significant seizures of counterfeit electronics, fashion items, and luxury goods.

: The C&ED intensified its enforcement efforts against counterfeit goods and piracy, conducting numerous raids that led to significant seizures of counterfeit electronics, fashion items, and luxury goods. Public Awareness Campaigns : To educate consumers about the importance of IP protection, the C&ED organized campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the risks associated with counterfeit products and encouraging the public to report suspected violations.

: To educate consumers about the importance of IP protection, the C&ED organized campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the risks associated with counterfeit products and encouraging the public to report suspected violations. Collaboration with Stakeholders : The C&ED strengthened partnerships with industry stakeholders, including rights holders and international organizations, facilitating information sharing and coordinated efforts to tackle IP crimes more effectively.

: The C&ED strengthened partnerships with industry stakeholders, including rights holders and international organizations, facilitating information sharing and coordinated efforts to tackle IP crimes more effectively. Training and Capacity Building: The department focused on enhancing officer skills through specialized training programs covering the latest trends in IP crime and the legal frameworks surrounding IP protection, ensuring that officers are well-equipped to handle complex cases.

Conclusion

The 2023 Departmental Review emphasizes the essential role of intellectual property protection in maintaining economic integrity and fostering innovation in Hong Kong. Through enhanced enforcement, public education, and international collaboration, the Customs and Excise Department is dedicated to creating a secure environment for intellectual property rights, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a global trade hub.

Rouse plays a crucial role in this effort by providing expertise in IP law and facilitating training for customs officers while actively collaborating with brand owners. This partnership enhances the effectiveness of enforcement actions, protecting the interests of brand owners and helping to maintain Hong Kong's reputation as a fair marketplace. As we look ahead, ongoing vigilance and proactive measures will be vital to addressing the evolving challenges of counterfeiting, ensuring a brighter future for businesses and consumers alike.

