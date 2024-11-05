ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Pensions Ombudsman And PPF Ombudsman Annual Report And Accounts 2023 To 2024 Published

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
The Pensions Ombudsman and PPF Ombudsman Annual Report 2023-2024 reveals a challenging year, with case closures dropping from 7,784 to 6,634 due to a cyber incident, recruitment difficulties, and a rise in complex cases, impacting operational efficiency under Dominic Harris's leadership.
Hong Kong Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors

The Pensions Ombudsman and PPF Ombudsman Annual Report and Accounts 2023 to 2024 has been published. The report marks the first full year in post as Ombudsman for Dominic Harris.

The report highlights a challenging year for Pensions Ombudsman following the cyber incident that was discovered in June 2023. As a result of these challenges, the Ombudsman was not able to repeat the success of the previous year in closing more cases than it received.

The report reveals that the number of closures reduced from 7,784 in 2022/23 to 6,634 in 2023/24 as a result of the impact of the cyber incident, as well as market challenges in recruiting and retaining skilled staff on fixed-term contracts commensurate with the Ombudsman's funding model, and an increase in the number of complex cases that remain in its historical caseload.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More