The Recognition And Treatment Of Relationships Under Hong Kong Law: 2026

A new report, commissioned by the Gender Studies Programme of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has identified various ways in which Hong Kong legislation impacts the rights and obligations of individuals dependent upon their relationship status (the CUHK report).

A&O Shearman was commissioned by CUHK to undertake the research and analysis for the CUHK report which involved lawyers and members of staff across numerous offices and jurisdictions.

Key findings

The CUHK report identifies 21 areas of Hong Kong legislation and government policy in which differential treatment arises, including the denial of rights and benefits and impediments to the full application of the law, such as difficulties in the identification and management of conflicts of interest arising from a failure to recognise relationships of various forms.

Building on previous research

The CUHK report follows a similar analysis undertaken for the Equal Opportunities Commission, conducted in 2019—see more here. That study analyzed legislation and certain government policies in Hong Kong to identify where an individual's relationship impacts their legal rights and obligations.

The CUHK report updates the analysis from 2019, assessing the implications of new laws, policies and case law since the original report was published.

Downloads

For full details and key findings, access the report and executive summary below: