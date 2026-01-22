KPMG Global CEO Outlook – Life Sciences

- in Asia
Our research finds that Life Sciences CEOs are confident in industry growth fueled by innovation, technological advancement, and operational efficiency. There is a strong appetite for mergers and acquisitions, substantial investments in AI and digitalisation, and a critical need to empower the workforce to navigate rapid change. While sustainability and ESG remain high on the agenda for Life Sciences organisations globally, there are shifting priorities across regions.
