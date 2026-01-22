ARTICLE
KPMG Global CEO Outlook – Life Sciences

Our research finds that Life Sciences CEOs are confident in industry growth fueled by innovation, technological advancement, and operational efficiency.
Worldwide Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Our research finds that Life Sciences CEOs are confident in industry growth fueled by innovation, technological advancement, and operational efficiency. There is a strong appetite for mergers and acquisitions, substantial investments in AI and digitalisation, and a critical need to empower the workforce to navigate rapid change. While sustainability and ESG remain high on the agenda for Life Sciences organisations globally, there are shifting priorities across regions.

