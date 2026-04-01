Lawyer In VIETNAM Dr. Oliver Massmann – Investment In The Healthcare And Medical Device Sectors

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A. Overview of Vietnam's Healthcare Sector

Vietnam has firmly established itself as one of the most attractive investment destinations in Southeast Asia. Nowhere is this more evident than in the healthcare and life sciences sector, which is undergoing a structural transformation driven by demographics, economic growth, and policy reform.

A rapidly aging population, a growing and increasingly health-conscious middle class, and the continued inflow of expatriates and skilled foreign workers are significantly increasing demand for high-quality, accessible, and internationally benchmarked healthcare services.

At the same time, Vietnam is transitioning from a volume-based healthcare system to a quality-driven model. This shift creates substantial opportunities across the entire value chain:

healthcare service providers,

pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers,

clinical research organizations,

digital health and telemedicine platforms.

The sector is also increasingly seen as a strategic pillar of economic development. Investments in healthcare do not only improve patient outcomes—they stimulate domestic innovation, strengthen SMEs, and attract long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPP).

A critical success factor will be effective cooperation between public authorities and private investors. Vietnam's long-term ambition is clear:

ensure equitable and timely access to care,

significantly upgrade treatment quality, and

reduce outbound medical tourism by building trusted domestic alternatives.

For investors, the key message is equally clear: Vietnam is no longer an emerging market opportunity alone—it is becoming a structured, policy-driven healthcare growth story.

B. Outpatient Transformation: Home Care and Decentralized Treatment

One of the most pressing structural challenges in Vietnam's healthcare system remains hospital overcrowding, particularly at central and provincial levels.

Despite continuous investment in infrastructure, demand for inpatient services still exceeds capacity. As a result, Vietnam is increasingly shifting toward a more decentralized, outpatient-oriented model of care.

Home care and home-based treatment are emerging as critical components of this transformation.

Currently:

many hospitals have introduced post-discharge home monitoring services,

but professional home care infrastructure remains underdeveloped,

and families still carry a significant share of the care burden.

This creates both a social challenge and a commercial opportunity.

Patients often face substantial indirect costs:

travel,

accommodation during treatment,

income loss.

These factors can be as burdensome as medical expenses themselves.

Without proper follow-up care, patients frequently experience complications, leading to re-hospitalization and higher system costs.

Professional homecare solutions—supported by digital health tools, remote monitoring, and trained personnel—offer a scalable solution:

reducing pressure on hospitals,

improving patient outcomes,

lowering overall healthcare expenditure.

For investors, this segment is particularly attractive due to:

low initial infrastructure requirements,

strong alignment with government policy,

and high unmet demand, especially for chronic disease management.

C. Implementation: Legal and Regulatory Priorities

For Vietnam to fully unlock its healthcare investment potential—especially in innovative areas such as homecare, digital health, and advanced medical technologies—two regulatory priorities are essential:

1. Transparent and Investor-Friendly Legal Framework

Vietnam has made significant progress in recent years. However, investors still require:

clear licensing pathways,

predictable approval timelines,

and consistent interpretation of regulations across provinces.

A transparent framework will:

encourage technology transfer,

reduce entry barriers,

and enhance confidence among multinational healthcare players.

2. Streamlined Administrative Procedures

Administrative efficiency remains a decisive factor.

Accelerating:

product registration (especially for medical devices),

clinical trial approvals,

and market access procedures

will be critical to ensuring that innovative healthcare solutions reach patients faster.

Encouragingly, recent reforms—particularly in digitalization of administrative processes—indicate that Vietnam is moving in the right direction.

D. Medical Devices Industry: Compliance and Code of Conduct

The medical device sector is one of the fastest-growing segments in Vietnam's healthcare market. However, it is also highly sensitive from a compliance perspective.

The development and enforcement of a robust industry Code of Conduct is therefore essential.

Such a framework should emphasize:

Strict compliance with Vietnamese laws and international standards, Patient safety and public health as the primary priority, Transparency in interactions between industry and healthcare professionals, Promotion of scientific exchange and education.

For multinational companies, compliance is not optional—it is a strategic differentiator.

Operating in Vietnam requires navigating:

anti-corruption rules,

procurement regulations,

and evolving compliance expectations.

Companies that invest early in ethical business practices and governance structures will benefit from:

stronger relationships with regulators,

enhanced brand reputation,

and long-term market sustainability.

E. Trade Agreements as Catalysts: CPTPP, EVFTA, and EVIPA

Vietnam's participation in major trade agreements has fundamentally reshaped the investment landscape in healthcare and medical devices.

1. CPTPP

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP):

eliminates nearly all tariffs among member states,

facilitates cross-border supply chains,

and enhances regulatory transparency.

For the healthcare sector, this translates into:

reduced import costs for medical equipment,

improved access to advanced technologies,

and stronger integration into global value chains.

The agreement's Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) provisions further promote:

clarity in product classification,

transparency in approval processes,

and predictability for market entry.

2. EVFTA

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is particularly impactful for pharmaceuticals and medical devices:

Up to 99% of tariffs are eliminated over time,

Immediate or phased tariff reductions significantly lower costs,

Regulatory cooperation facilitates faster access to innovative treatments.

The EVFTA also strengthens:

labor standards,

transparency obligations,

and regulatory convergence.

3. Government Procurement and Market Access

Both CPTPP and EVFTA include Government Procurement chapters, which are highly relevant for healthcare:

Vietnam commits to:

non-discriminatory treatment of foreign bidders,

transparent tender processes,

fair evaluation criteria,

and effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

The rollout of e-procurement platforms is already improving accessibility and reducing administrative barriers.

4. EVIPA – Investment Protection

The EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), once fully ratified, will provide:

robust investor protection mechanisms,

access to international arbitration,

enforceability of awards under established conventions.

This represents a major step toward legal certainty and risk mitigation for foreign investors.

F. Latest Developments and Market Activity

Vietnam's healthcare sector is increasingly characterized by high-value M&A activity and strategic partnerships.

A landmark transaction was:

Thomson Medical Group's acquisition of FV Hospital (2024) for USD 381.4 million,

marking one of the largest healthcare deals in Southeast Asia in recent years.

This deal reflects a broader trend:

Vietnam is evolving from a "frontier market" to a regional healthcare investment hub.

Other notable transactions include:

strategic partnerships (e.g., Raffles Medical),

pharmaceutical acquisitions (e.g., Dongwha Pharm, ASKA, Adamed),

private equity investments (e.g., KKR, CVC Capital).

G. Market Entry Options and Investment Conditions

Foreign investors can enter Vietnam's healthcare sector through:

100% foreign-owned entities,

joint ventures,

business cooperation contracts (BCCs).

Indicative minimum investment capital:

Hospitals: USD 20 million

Polyclinics: USD 2 million

Specialized clinics: USD 200,000

These thresholds demonstrate Vietnam's openness while ensuring quality and sustainability of healthcare services.

H. Conclusion: A Market of Opportunity—With the Right Approach

Vietnam's healthcare sector stands at a decisive inflection point.

The fundamentals are compelling:

strong demand growth,

supportive policy environment,

increasing international integration.

At the same time, success in Vietnam requires more than capital:

regulatory understanding,

local partnerships,

and long-term commitment are essential.

Investors who combine commercial ambition with compliance, innovation, and patience will find Vietnam to be one of the most rewarding healthcare markets in Asia.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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